Counter-Strike pro banned for two years after match fixing and betting on games

Counter-Strike 2 pro Erkhan ‘gokushima’ Bagynanov, a Russian player who recently broke into the top end of competitive play, has been banned from competition in ESIC-backed events.

The Esports Integrity Commission released a statement on April 11, 2024, issuing the ban for match fixing and betting on his own games. gokushima is eligible to play in ESIC-sanctioned events on March 26, 2026.

The ban comes just days after his team, FORZE, announced it was benching its entire roster on April 2. The player joined the storied Russian organization in October 2023. The player has performed well in mostly online tournaments for the team, averaging a 1.12 HLTV rating with FORZE.

Article continues after ad

Before signing with FORZE, gokushima played on local Russian squads in low-tier online and offline events in Europe.

ESIC said gokushima violated its Code of Conduct specifically around corruption and betting, specifically in ESL and IEM events.

“This investigation was initiated following the receipt of a detailed interview transcript and corroborating evidence including admissions indicating match-fixing activities,” the report said.

Article continues after ad

FORZE has not commented on the ban at the time of writing. The Russian team is still competing in CS2 events, ELS Challenger League and Skyesports Masters, right before and during the ECIS announcement with a substitute in for gokushima along with the benched squad.

Article continues after ad

gokushima is the first player to receive a ban from ECIS in 2024. The integrity body for some of the biggest events in the esport gave out bans for match fixing and betting offenses to five players in 2023.