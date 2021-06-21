World of Warcraft cosplayer transforms into spellbinding Jaina Proudmoore

Christina ‘likeassassin’ Volkova is universally acclaimed for her amazing cosplays, and she’s done it again with a spellbinding take on World of Warcraft’s most powerful sorceress, Jaina Proudmoore.

Jaina Proudmoore is one of the most well-known characters in World of Warcraft lore, and for a good reason. She’s the most powerful human sorceress alive and was the main protagonist in the tragic downfall of Prince Arthas, who ended up becoming the Lich King.

So, given her prominence in the story, as well as the fact she has a striking princess-like appearance with flowing blonde hair, incandescent eyes, and battlemage armor, she’s become a popular choice among cosplayers too.

Advertisement

Just like how Jaina is a noble figure in Azeroth, Likeassin is basically royalty in the cosplay world. She has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram alone, and those numbers are set for a meteoric rise once her latest cosplay catches wind.

She looks like a picture-perfection copy of Jaina herself, complete with the purple, white, black, and gold get-up, the blonde hair, and a powerful stance.

“I was so lucky because I bought half of the costume from my best friend, so I just needed to finish breastplate and pauldrons,” she said. “It took me three to four days [without sleep] to get the costume done.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Volkova|Cosplayer (@likeassassin)

As always, Likeassassin’s piece was met with endless praise. With more than 450 posts on her Instagram, including everything from other World of Warcraft characters to Ciri from The Witcher 3, she’s cemented her place as a master of the craft.

If you want to keep up with her latest and greatest cosplays, you can find them all on her profile by clicking here.