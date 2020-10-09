League cosplayers go all out with "the Baddest" K/DA: Akali, Ahri, more - Dexerto

K/DA has got a new look with their latest EP, “All Out,” on the horizon. The four League of Legends popstars, plus a special guest, have replaced white, purple, and gold with blue and black, and this Argentinian cosplay group has encapsulated their spirit perfectly.

K/DA are ready to make their grand return. The mega-popular League of Legends K-Pop group are just about to release their first EP, “All Out.” They’ve already debuted their pre-release single, “The Baddest,” sporting a new look from their POP/STARS days.

On the EP, the four League of Legends idols ⁠— Akali, Ahri, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa ⁠— will be joined by new popstar Seraphine. While Seraphine is new to the League universe, her voice, looks, and Twitter account has already won over the hearts of players.

With a new look comes huge amounts of inspiration for cosplay. K/DA alone is hugely popular to cosplay, but their new designs haven’t gotten much love yet.

However, an Argentinian cosplay group has gotten together to showcase the group in action, including the newest member Seraphine.

Valentina Kryp (Kai’Sa), Feli Tabby (Akali), Luchi Quinteros (Seraphine), Peyton Riley (Ahri), and Glory Lamothe (Evelynn) have really gone all out to get K/DA’s new look down pat.

No expense was spared by the group. They managed to design almost everything, from Kai’Sa’s blasters, to Evelynn’s backpiece. While there’s no Ahri tail, it doesn’t take away from how true-to-form these cosplays are.

It looks just like the promo images Riot have been putting out. With the metallic blues and blacks, down to Seraphine’s colorful hair and dress, the group are more suited for a real album photo shoot than just a cosplay one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Brischetto (@ferpsf) on Oct 6, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT

It’s not their first rodeo as K/DA either. The group has cosplayed the base set of skins for the pop group before. It makes it a bit easier when trying to design the new costumes, although they still had to do most of the things from scratch due to the drastic color changes.

K/DA’s first EP, All Out, is releasing on November 6. Before then, the group will be performing at Worlds 2020 in Shanghai on October 31, where Seraphine is expected to make her debut with the group.