 League cosplayers go all out with "the Baddest" K/DA: Akali, Ahri, more - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

League cosplayers go all out with “the Baddest” K/DA: Akali, Ahri, more

Published: 9/Oct/2020 8:37

by Andrew Amos
K/DA Evelynn with All Out costume next to Glory Lamothe
Instagram: Glorylamothe / Riot Games

Share

Ahri Akali Evelynn K/DA Seraphine

K/DA has got a new look with their latest EP, “All Out,” on the horizon. The four League of Legends popstars, plus a special guest, have replaced white, purple, and gold with blue and black, and this Argentinian cosplay group has encapsulated their spirit perfectly.

K/DA are ready to make their grand return. The mega-popular League of Legends K-Pop group are just about to release their first EP, “All Out.” They’ve already debuted their pre-release single, “The Baddest,” sporting a new look from their POP/STARS days.

Advertisement

On the EP, the four League of Legends idols ⁠— Akali, Ahri, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa ⁠— will be joined by new popstar Seraphine. While Seraphine is new to the League universe, her voice, looks, and Twitter account has already won over the hearts of players.

With a new look comes huge amounts of inspiration for cosplay. K/DA alone is hugely popular to cosplay, but their new designs haven’t gotten much love yet.

Advertisement

However, an Argentinian cosplay group has gotten together to showcase the group in action, including the newest member Seraphine.

Valentina Kryp (Kai’Sa), Feli Tabby (Akali), Luchi Quinteros (Seraphine), Peyton Riley (Ahri), and Glory Lamothe (Evelynn) have really gone all out to get K/DA’s new look down pat.

No expense was spared by the group. They managed to design almost everything, from Kai’Sa’s blasters, to Evelynn’s backpiece. While there’s no Ahri tail, it doesn’t take away from how true-to-form these cosplays are.

Advertisement

It looks just like the promo images Riot have been putting out. With the metallic blues and blacks, down to Seraphine’s colorful hair and dress, the group are more suited for a real album photo shoot than just a cosplay one.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fernando Brischetto (@ferpsf) on

It’s not their first rodeo as K/DA either. The group has cosplayed the base set of skins for the pop group before. It makes it a bit easier when trying to design the new costumes, although they still had to do most of the things from scratch due to the drastic color changes.

K/DA’s first EP, All Out, is releasing on November 6. Before then, the group will be performing at Worlds 2020 in Shanghai on October 31, where Seraphine is expected to make her debut with the group.

Advertisement
Cosplay

One Piece cosplayer sails the seas as Trafalgar Law with female twist

Published: 8/Oct/2020 18:56

by Brent Koepp
one piece trafalgar law cosplay
Funimation / Instagram: @sparkle_stache @

Share

One Piece

A One Piece cosplayer went viral after sharing a stunning transformation into Trafalgar Law. The talented artist brought the pirate captain to life with an incredible female twist. 

Ever since its debut in 1997, One Piece continues to be one of the most iconic series from Japan. Decades later, the pirate-themed anime and manga are still getting new chapters.

Advertisement

Celebrating the iconic franchise, prolific cosplayer Krissy ‘sparkle_stache‘ shared her Trafalgar Law costume. The artist’s unique spin on the Surgeon of Death will be sure to leave fans in awe.

trafalgar law in one piece
Funimation
The medical pirate is one of the most popular characters in One Piece.

Cosplayer creates incredible female Trafalgar Law costume

While One Piece mainly focuses on protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, the popular anime has an extremely diverse cast of characters. One of the most beloved is Trafalgar Law, who is the captain of the Heart Pirates.

Advertisement

Bringing him to life, cosplayer sparkle_stache transformed into the character in a post on Instagram. Photographer ‘jhaasphoto‘ captured the artist re-creating the pirate’s signature pose while holding his cursed sword named Kikoku.

Sparkle faithfully depicted the character’s outfit, which includes his white northern-style fur hat, as well as the iconic heart tattoo that is inked across his chest.

View this post on Instagram

ROOM! 🧊 SO I'm offically all caught up with One Piece. It's such an emotional time I tell you 😭😭 I SWEAR I WILL CONVINCE AT LEAST ONE PERSON TO WATCH ONE PIECE DURING THIS QUARENTINE!!! ALSO Holy balls thank you guys so much for 40k I will plan out a fun giveaway very soon! I cant wait to get back to work on cosplays now that I'm just about fully recovered! OH Im also posting this full set over on OnlyFanzzz 💙 Link is in my highlights. THANK YOU ALL GO WATCH ONE PIECE ☠ . . 📷 @jhaasphoto . . #law #lawcosplay #trafalgar #trafalgarcosplay #trafalgarlaw #trafalgarlawcosplay #lawgenderbend #doctor #opopfruit #onepiece #heartpirates #onepiececosplay #onepiecegenderbend #watchonepiece #pirateslifeforme

A post shared by Sparkle Stache (@sparkle_stache) on

Advertisement

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer gave viewers a better look at all the details that went into creating her One Piece costume. She even drew letters on the back of her fingers to spell out ‘DEATH’ to mimic his hand tattoo.

Channeling the cutthroat’s personality, she grabs the tip of her fur cap while holding their weapon by her side. This is easily one of the best takes we’ve ever seen of the Heart Pirate.

Advertisement

Despite releasing decades ago, One Piece still continues to be one of the most popular mangas in Japan. Its anime adaptation has turned into a worldwide phenomena.

The story is so beloved that Netflix is planning on making it into a live-action drama show with series creator Eiichiro Oda. For everything we know so far about the project, check out our guide here.