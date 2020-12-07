 The Witcher cosplayer is ready to attack as stunning Ciri - Dexerto
The Witcher cosplayer is ready to attack as stunning Ciri

Published: 7/Dec/2020 15:43

by Georgina Smith
Instagram: saiwestwood / CD Projekt Red

The Witcher

The character of Ciri from The Witcher franchise has been expertly brought to life by a talented cosplayer on Instagram, showing a beautifully realistic take on the show with some stunning scenery.

The popular story of the Witcher has been shared with the world through a variety of different forms. Beginning as a novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski, the story went on to be adapted into an immensely popular game, and a Netflix series.

Since CD Projeckt’s game The Witcher 3, Ciri’s popularity has certainly experienced a boost. Additionally her role in the Netflix show introduced her sassy character to a much wider audience, and has got people more obsessed with her than ever.

the witcher netflix
Netflix
The Witcher achieved a huge degree of success with its first season.

The franchise’s fantasy drama genre has certainly tied in well with the costume and scenery. The costumes are often beautifully detailed yet with simple materials, and set against the background of a mix of beautiful and dark scenery, the world acts as a great source of inspiration for cosplayers.

We’ve seen some fantastic cosplays from Sai Westwood before, both with a bright Demon Slayer cosplay and as part of a group with a K/DA recreation. This time around she’s here to flex her skills with her take on Ciri, and she’s definitely done an amazing job.

 

Her fitted brown leather pants are studded across the knee and up the thighs, matching with her thick leather gloves and their gold buckles.

Around her waist is a bold silver belt with stunning blue stones, layered with a further black belt to which a small leather pouch is attached. The combination of different layers just like the original, with every detail perfected to make a super accurate cosplay.

 

Her white blonde hair is pulled into a low ponytail, with strands falling around her face to frame it. Her eye makeup is ever so slightly smudged, staring forward as she raises her sword above her shoulder, prepared to strike.

The costume, paired with the stunning scenery, makes the images look as though they could have been pulled from the show itself, with every detail on point.

GTA

GTA Online players bring Mario, Luigi & Yoshi to Los Santos with cosplay

Published: 7/Dec/2020 14:28

by David Purcell
Mario Luigi and Yoshi in gta online
Nintendo / Rockstar

GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto is known for its heists, gore, and fast cars but you just can’t rule anything out with its creative community. Now, players have been pictured with perfect in-game GTA Online cosplays for popular Nintendo characters Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi. 

Rockstar Games are responsible for the franchise’s longest wait for a new game in history, which has left players frustrated, but also looking for new ways to pass the time.

On December 15, that will change with the new Cayo Perico heist mission, and when GTA 5 is given a huge update for its transition to next-gen systems. In the meantime, though, clearly people dropping into the game don’t have a lot of new things to explore.

That does leave the door wide open for creatives to make things more exciting, and two platers have certainly done that.

GTA Online cayo perico heist.
Rockstar Games
It’s not long now until GTA Online’s next heist is available to play.

GTA Online cosplay trend starting up?

On December 7, a member of the GTA Online subreddit – user nderestimatedPower – showed off a snap of their latest creations.

While crossovers with Nintendo characters might well be on the back of players’ wish lists this year, two players have created their version of a Super Mario crossover using cosplay.

As seen in the screenshot below, using simple colored hats, a fresh paint job on a scooter, and some one-piece suits they managed to replicate Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi – well, sort of.

My mate and I as the Mario Bros. and Yoshi from gtaonline

The post has attracted thousands of upvotes since being put on the social media platform, not to mention the hundreds of comments replying to the idea.

One said: “Brilliant photo! I’ve got an idea for your next one find the dinosaur in GTA, and use him for King Koopa.” Another said: “Haha need to do this but with Waluigi and Wario!”

A number of people in the thread claimed they have been doing similar things in-game, with Waluigi proving to be a popular pick for GTA cosplays.

Creating these characters might not be the easiest thing in the world, in terms of accurately getting the details right. However, all it takes is a venture to your nearest clothing store to experiment. Who knows, with the right kit, you too could be a gaming icon next time you steal from the bank.