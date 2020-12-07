The Witcher cosplayer is ready to attack as stunning Ciri - Dexerto

The character of Ciri from The Witcher franchise has been expertly brought to life by a talented cosplayer on Instagram, showing a beautifully realistic take on the show with some stunning scenery.

The popular story of the Witcher has been shared with the world through a variety of different forms. Beginning as a novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski, the story went on to be adapted into an immensely popular game, and a Netflix series.

Since CD Projeckt’s game The Witcher 3, Ciri’s popularity has certainly experienced a boost. Additionally her role in the Netflix show introduced her sassy character to a much wider audience, and has got people more obsessed with her than ever.

The franchise’s fantasy drama genre has certainly tied in well with the costume and scenery. The costumes are often beautifully detailed yet with simple materials, and set against the background of a mix of beautiful and dark scenery, the world acts as a great source of inspiration for cosplayers.

We’ve seen some fantastic cosplays from Sai Westwood before, both with a bright Demon Slayer cosplay and as part of a group with a K/DA recreation. This time around she’s here to flex her skills with her take on Ciri, and she’s definitely done an amazing job.

Her fitted brown leather pants are studded across the knee and up the thighs, matching with her thick leather gloves and their gold buckles.

Around her waist is a bold silver belt with stunning blue stones, layered with a further black belt to which a small leather pouch is attached. The combination of different layers just like the original, with every detail perfected to make a super accurate cosplay.

Her white blonde hair is pulled into a low ponytail, with strands falling around her face to frame it. Her eye makeup is ever so slightly smudged, staring forward as she raises her sword above her shoulder, prepared to strike.

The costume, paired with the stunning scenery, makes the images look as though they could have been pulled from the show itself, with every detail on point.