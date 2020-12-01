Logo
Cosplay

Sword Art Online cosplayer snipes enemies as real life Sinon

Published: 1/Dec/2020 19:33

by Brent Koepp
A-1 Pictures / Instagram: @hendoart, @nerdypictures

Sword Art Online

A Sword Art Online cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her transformation into popular anime character Sinon. The artist’s stunning take brings the Phantom Bullet heroine to life.

Originally written in 2002 by novelist Reki Kawahara, Sword Art Online exploded in popularity a decade later with its animated adaptation in 2012. Viewers around the world have fallen in love with its creative take on massively multiplayer online role playing games.

Prolific cosplayer Sarah ‘hendoart‘ Hendo made waves on social media when she shared her costume based on the anime’s second season arc, the Phantom Bullet. The talented artist brought the beloved blue-haired sniper Sinon to life with an insanely accurate take.

Screenshot of Sword Art Online character Sinon.
A-1 Pictures / Netflix
The blue-haired sniper stars in Sword Art Online II.

Sword Art Online cosplayer becomes real life Sinon

While the series starts off with protagonist Kazuto Kirigaya getting stuck in the virtual world of Aincrad, the show’s later seasons take place in a different online video game. In season two, Kirito meets a fierce sniper with a deadly aim named Sinon.

Bringing the heroine to life, cosplayer Hendoart shared her mind-blowing transformation into the character on Instagram. Photographer ‘nerdypictures‘ captured the artist posing in her signature outfit. The costume is full of meticulous detail, and includes a cut out black and white bodysuit which runs under her green jacket and leggings.

Sarah recreated a scene from the anime, and mirrored Sinon’s battle stance by holding her iconic sniper rifle behind her head. The life-size prop weapon was created by ‘airsoftevike‘ and is so accurate that it looks as if it could have come straight out of the screen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hendo (@hendoart)

In another shot posted to social media, Hendo gave viewers a closer look at how faithful her Sword Art Online cosplay actually is. Not only did she mirror the heroine’s giant blue and silver belt buckle, she also created Sinon’s white scarf which she uses to wrap around her face to protect herself from the elements.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hendo (@hendoart)

While Sword Art Online’s anime has been a massive hit, its Light Novel adaptation is one of the most popular series in Japan. The franchise is so beloved, it’s been made into various games on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

Those interested in checking out the MMO-based show can catch all episodes on streaming services Funimation and Crunchyroll. Netflix also currently has seasons one through three available right now.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.