 Princess Mononoke cosplayer runs with wolves as Studio Ghibli heroine San - Dexerto
Cosplay

Princess Mononoke cosplayer runs with wolves as Studio Ghibli heroine San

Published: 27/Nov/2020 19:04

by Brent Koepp
Ghibli / Instagram: @jenny_sonntag, @jospixelart

Studio Ghibli

A Princess Mononoke cosplayer brought the film’s protagonist San to life with a stunning costume. The artist’s breathtaking transformation into the Studio Ghibli character will leave fans speechless.

In 1997, renowned director Hayao Miyazaki debuted his groundbreaking seventh film, Princess Mononoke. The environmentalist-themed story was so popular, it’s still the eighth highest grossing movie of all time in Japan.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the influential anime by bringing it to life with a jaw-dropping outdoor photoshoot. The artist’s incredible take on wolf girl San is so good, it’s almost as if the protagonist has clawed her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of wolf princess San in Studio Ghibli film Princess Mononoke.
Studio Ghibli / HBO Max
The wolf princess is one of the main characters in the 1997 anime film.

Ghibli cosplayer becomes real life Princess Mononoke

The film centers on protagonist Ashitaka, who leaves his village after tragically becoming infected by a corrupted spirit. The banished prince embarks on a quest to look for a cure and confront the curse that corrupted the animal that wandered into his home.

Cosplayer ‘Jennifer Sonntag’ brought the movie’s second lead character, Princess San, to life with her stunning cosplay which she shared on Instagram. Photographer ‘jospixelart’ captured the artist posing in the heroine’s iconic white and blue outfit next to a wolf.

Jenny nailed San’s signature attire, which includes a white fur cape that drapes over her back as well as her red and gold warrior mask which she uses to cover her face while battling against human enemies. She even included her scarlet facepaint which sits under each eye.

 

In another shot posted on her social media, the artist re-created a scene from the Ghibi film where the lead character sits on a rock. Jen looks ready to fight with her wolf family as she holds her prop dagger while having her headdress down. The outdoor backdrop gorgeously ties the whole thing together and could easily be mistaken for a screenshot from the film.

 

Despite releasing over 23 years ago, Princess Mononoke still continues to be one of the most influential anime films of all time. Its dark themes and gritty depiction of violence was a departure for Miyazaki’s usually child-friendly projects.

Those looking to catch the classic movie are in luck as it can currently be watched right now on HBO’s streaming service MAX. Also in 2019, Studio Ghibli struck a deal with Apple TV and Amazon to sell all of their theatrical releases digitally for the very first time.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer controls All For One as perfect Nana Shimura

Published: 27/Nov/2020 1:39

by Brent Koepp
Bones / Instagram: @penberly, @brilanimagery

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer made shockwaves on Instagram with her Nana Shimura costume. The artist’s stunning portrayal of All Might’s mentor will leave fans in awe.

My Hero Academia has transcended its initial anime debut in 2016, and is now one of the most popular franchises ever. Viewers from around the world have fallen in love with its unique take on superheroes.

A talented cosplayer made waves on social media when she shared her stunning true-to-life take on Nana Shimura. The artist looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if the heroine has punched her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of My Hero Academia character Nana Shimura.
Bones / Crunchyroll
The epic hero was All Might’s original mentor.

My Hero Academia brings All For One to life as Nana Shimura

While readers of the manga have long known about the character, Shimura made her first technical appearance in Season 2 of the anime as a silhouette. Viewers got their first true look at All Might’s mentor in the third arc.

Prolific cosplayer ‘penberly’ went viral on Instagram after truly bringing the character to life with her insanely accurate costume. Photographer ‘maze_studio’ captured the artist posing in the heroine’s signature black bodysuit.

The cosplayer’s white cape drapes over her shoulders while she recreates the heroine’s signature battle stance with her fists in the air. Penberly nailed every aspect of the protagonist’s outfit, from her massive yellow gloves to the gold chain that runs across her chest to connect each side of the cloak.

 

In another shot, taken by ‘liv_rota’ this time, the popular artist gave viewers a full look at her detailed costume. In the story, one of Shimura’s signature accessories is her giant angled belt buckle and red mini cape that wraps around her waist – which the cosplayer mirrored effortlessly.

 

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga in 2014. However, its anime adaptation by Studio Bones a couple years later turned it into a worldwide phenomena.

Those who have not yet seen the hit series can watch every single episode right now on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.