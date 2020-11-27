Princess Mononoke cosplayer runs with wolves as Studio Ghibli heroine San - Dexerto

A Princess Mononoke cosplayer brought the film’s protagonist San to life with a stunning costume. The artist’s breathtaking transformation into the Studio Ghibli character will leave fans speechless.

In 1997, renowned director Hayao Miyazaki debuted his groundbreaking seventh film, Princess Mononoke. The environmentalist-themed story was so popular, it’s still the eighth highest grossing movie of all time in Japan.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the influential anime by bringing it to life with a jaw-dropping outdoor photoshoot. The artist’s incredible take on wolf girl San is so good, it’s almost as if the protagonist has clawed her way out of the screen.

Ghibli cosplayer becomes real life Princess Mononoke

The film centers on protagonist Ashitaka, who leaves his village after tragically becoming infected by a corrupted spirit. The banished prince embarks on a quest to look for a cure and confront the curse that corrupted the animal that wandered into his home.

Cosplayer ‘Jennifer Sonntag’ brought the movie’s second lead character, Princess San, to life with her stunning cosplay which she shared on Instagram. Photographer ‘jospixelart’ captured the artist posing in the heroine’s iconic white and blue outfit next to a wolf.

Jenny nailed San’s signature attire, which includes a white fur cape that drapes over her back as well as her red and gold warrior mask which she uses to cover her face while battling against human enemies. She even included her scarlet facepaint which sits under each eye.

In another shot posted on her social media, the artist re-created a scene from the Ghibi film where the lead character sits on a rock. Jen looks ready to fight with her wolf family as she holds her prop dagger while having her headdress down. The outdoor backdrop gorgeously ties the whole thing together and could easily be mistaken for a screenshot from the film.

Despite releasing over 23 years ago, Princess Mononoke still continues to be one of the most influential anime films of all time. Its dark themes and gritty depiction of violence was a departure for Miyazaki’s usually child-friendly projects.

Those looking to catch the classic movie are in luck as it can currently be watched right now on HBO’s streaming service MAX. Also in 2019, Studio Ghibli struck a deal with Apple TV and Amazon to sell all of their theatrical releases digitally for the very first time.