Overwatch cosplayer channels their inner Cyberpunk 2077 as Ultraviolet Tracer - Dexerto

Tracer has become the face of the Overwatch franchise, with cosplayers across the globe crafting amazing outfits in her honor. However, one cosplayer has brought Ultraviolet Tracer into reality.

There are a thousand and one amazing Tracer skins in Overwatch. The English heroine has become a staple character within Blizzard’s iconic FPS, as well as featuring on the logo for the game’s esports scene, the Overwatch League.

An insane recreation of Tracer’s Will-O-Wisp skin took fan’s breaths away, but it turns out that the same cosplayer is back with a few more tricks up their sleeve.

Enter this amazing cosplay of Ultraviolet Tracer, the legendary skin that transforms our beloved time jumper into a cyberpunk princess.

Insane UV Tracer cosplay

American cosplayer nonbinate’s numerous Tracer cosplays have become insanely popular in the Overwatch scene, and they’re back once more with their version of the Ultraviolet skin.

Seen crouching, framed a dusky Georgian landscape, every detail on this cosplay is perfection. From Tracer’s iconic spiked hair (dyed white to match the neo-futuristic style) to her neon gothic makeup, at first glance they could easily be the fiesty Englishwoman herself.

And that’s before you look at the outfit. Masterfully crafted to include her spiked leather jacket, white and black, purple stained striped leggings and Tron style sneakers, nonbinate has thought of every detail.

It’s the accessories that really shine, though. Tracer’s iconic Pulse Pistols have been colored pink, and her Chronal Accelerator glows aqua. It’s even got that cheeky little skull decal printed on it too!

Reddit fans were also treated to a clip of nonbinate channeling their inner Tracer.

Overwatch fans are stunned

With a staggering 10.1k upvotes on Reddit, coupled with over 6k likes on Instagram, fans everywhere are obsessed with this insane recreation.

The comments are awash with fans branding the images as “amazing,” “splendid,” and “one of the best Tracer cosplays” to hit the internet.

We can’t wait to see which Tracer nonbinate chooses to recreate next. Will it be Sprinter in time for the Summer Games? Or maybe even Cadet Oxton? We’ll have to wait and see.