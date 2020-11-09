 Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer swims across Galar as Gym Leader Nessa - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer swims across Galar as Gym Leader Nessa

Published: 9/Nov/2020 21:12 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 21:14

by Brent Koepp
pokemon nessa cosplay
Game Freak / Instagram: @kxeru

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon cosplayer brought Sword & Shield’s Gym Leader Nessa to life by faithfully re-creating the character’s ocean-inspired look. 

Pokemon players were whisked away to the Galar region for the series’ eighth generation release Sword & Shield. The Nintendo Switch title made its debut in November 2019.

One of the new characters introduced in the RPG is Water-type Gym Leader Nessa. A talented cosplayer celebrated the heroine by bringing her league uniform to life. 

nessa swimming with chinchou in pokemon anime
YouTube: Pokemon
The Water-type Trainer is one of the new Gym Leaders in Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Nessa

In Sword & Shield, players face off against Gym Leader Nessa on their quest to become champion. The fierce swimmer reigns over the stadium at Hulbury – a small seaside town on the east side of Galar. 

Cosplayer Hannah ‘kxeru’ shared her true-to-life take on the character on Instagram. The artist re-created a scene from episode four of the Pokemon Twilight Wings anime which gave a deeper look at the Trainer’s origins. 

The artist posed on a yellow bench, and showed off her faithful portrayal of Nessa’s Gym outfit. Her costume is packed full of details, such as her pump sandals which have rings on each side meant to represent lifebuoys. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hannah (@kxeru) on

Her depiction mirrored the Water-type fighter’s Galar League jersey, including the water drop logo on her chest, and her red and white Dynamax band. Kxeru also created the character’s seashell jewelry which wraps around her stomach in the RPG. 

Incredibly, the artist was able to effortlessly bring Nessa’s dark and light blue streaked hairstyle to life as well. In the RPG, she braids her hair and has an orange tie on the bangs which frame her face. 

Sword & Shield has been a major hit for Game Freak. Despite being out for less than a year, the Gen 8 RPG has already become the third-highest selling title in the entire franchise.

The game’s success is proof that players around the world still can’t get enough of Pokemon’s addicting Gotta Catch ‘Em All gameplay.

Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer channels her inner potato girl as Sasha Blouse

Published: 9/Nov/2020 18:50

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer melissa_lissova next to Sasha Braus from the anime Attack on Titan
Instagram: melissa_lissova / Wit Studio

Share

Attack on Titan

An Attack on Titan cosplayer has done an incredible job of recreating the character of Sasha Blouse from the popular anime, looking every bit the part in her true-to-life costume.

Attack on Titan has scooped up an enormous global following since it began airing in 2013. Its chilling concept and engaging plotline, along with characters that viewers can root for, has ensured its huge level of success, with the final season confirmed to be airing in late 2020.

The story follows the human race fighting back against huge humanoid monsters referred to as Titans, that roam the Earth looking looking for people to eat. An elite group of soldiers called the Scout Regiment wage war on the terrifying creatures, leading to a thoroughly gripping story.

Attack on Titan season 4 trailer poster
MAPPA
Attack on Titan Season 4 is coming in December.

Sasha Blouse is a member of the Survey Corps, and is known for her fun-loving attitude, and a compulsive desire to eat. While not a main character in the series, she certainly has garnered a host of adoring fans, who see more to her than just a girl with a big appetite.

Attack on Titan cosplayer brings Sasha to life

Cosplayer Lissa ‘melissa_lissova‘ did an excellent job of recreating Sasha’s classic look, and even made use of some interesting props to capture the character’s iconic traits.

The outfit matches the show perfectly, with her fitted white shirt overlaid with the belt-like harness making the artist look ready to battle Titans. Over all of this is, of course, the classic Survey Corps jacket – a gorgeous tan leather with some blue and white emblems on the pocket and sleeve that look just like the apparel from the anime.

Her hair is also pulled back into a sleek ponytail, with chunky side bangs to frame her face, giving her that perfect anime look, whilst still keeping a real-life element.

To top it off, the image captures her sneaking a whole loaf of bread into her jacket, just as Sasha would do in the show, giving a great portrait of her interesting characters, and adding something a bit different.

Attack on Titan fans clearly loved this look, as the cosplay scored an astonishing 30,000 likes at the time of writing.