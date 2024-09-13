Lumi in Wuthering Waves: Leaks and everything we know

Lumi is an upcoming 4-star unit in Wuthering Waves and was officially revealed by Kuro Games on September 13, 2024.

While players are still busy getting Xiangli Yao ready and saving their Astrite for The Shorekeeper, Kuro Games has started the drip marketing for their upcoming version updates. As part of this and 5-star unit, Camellya was revealed who is one of the most hyped characters in the game.

Alongside her, a 4-star unit named Lumi was also revealed by the developers. There’s not much information available on this unit yet but we’ve compiled everything we know below, including some minor leaks.

Kuro Games Lumi is an upcoming playable unit in Wuthering Waves.

No, there is no official release date for Lumi in Wuthering Waves.

However, based on the drip marketing it is confirmed she will become playable in version 1.4 which is expected to be available towards the middle of November 2024.

Who is Lumi?

Lumi works as part of Lollo Logistics where she diligently performs her tasks as a courier and works hard to maintain the motto of punctual delivery.

As part of her work, she often has to pass through dense forests and vast wilderness, but wherever she goes, people are greeted by her charming personality like a shaft of sunlight.

Lumi rarity and element

Kuro Games has confirmed that Lumi will be a 4-star unit upon release. This was confirmed as part of the drip marking.

Additionally, based on a few leaks, it is rumored that Lumi will be an Electro unit similar to the likes of Yinlin and Xiangli Yao.

Her weapon is currently unknown but will be updated at a later date.

This is all we know about Lumi in Wuthering Waves. If you want to learn about the game in general, check out our guides on codes, Twitch drops, and voice actors.