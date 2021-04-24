Pokemon cosplayer makes a splash as Kanto Gym Leader Misty - Dexerto

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on Instagram with her stunning take on Water-type Trainer, Misty. The artist went viral after sharing her jaw-dropping transformation into the Cerulean City Gym Leader.

Making her debut in Pokemon Red and Blue in 1996, Gym Leader Misty has since grown into a pop culture icon. The Water-type user became a face of the franchise after starring in the anime for many seasons.

Popular Brazilian cosplayer Juliana ‘juligeek‘ Lopez celebrated the RPG heroine by bringing her to life with an insanely accurate costume. The artist looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if the Trainer has swam out of the screen.

Viral Pokemon cosplay brings Misty to life

Despite initially being a side character in the Game Freak RPGs, 90s children who grew up with the Japanese series quickly became familiar with Misty as a main character in the anime. The fierce red-haired Trainer used her Water-type Pokemon as she traveled alongside main protagonist, Ash Ketchum.

Prolific cosplayer juligeek went viral on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on the beloved heroine. Renowned photographer ‘andrey_monteiroo‘ captured the star posing in Misty’s iconic yellow tank top and blue shorts outfit which she wore for many seasons of the show. She even included her iconic red suspenders.

Wearing a detailed wig by ‘moneecastro‘, the artist nailed the character’s signature red twin ponytail hairstyle. In her social media post, she recreated a scene from the show by mirroring the Gym Leader’s battle stance before going into battle. Juliana cleverly held a prop Poke Ball in her hand as she readies to call on her Starmie.

In another picture taken outside in nature, juligeek gave viewers a second look at her incredibly accurate transformation into the RPG character. The lush green trees in the background ties the whole thing together and it could easily be mistaken for the Trainer’s travel through the tropical region of Alola.

Fans of the red-haired Gym Leader are in luck as she made her appearance in the Gen I remakes Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee. The Nintendo Switch title lets players face off against the Water-type user once again in a nostalgic battle in Cerulean City.

Speaking of nostalgic, classic N64 game Pokemon Snap is getting its long-awaited sequel on April 30th. For everything you need to know about New Pokemon Snap, check out our hub here.