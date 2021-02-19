Logo
Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer goes viral as real life Gym Leader Nessa

Published: 19/Feb/2021 23:47

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Nessa from Sword & Shield next to cosplayer.
Game Freak / Instagram: @cutiepiesensei

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon cosplayer ‘CutiePieSensei’ made waves on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Sword & Shield Water-type Gym Leader, Nessa. 

Since making its debut in 2019, Pokemon Sword & Shield has already had a few new characters explode in popularity with the fandom. One of those is Gym Leader Nessa.

Prolific cosplayer Jasmine ‘Cutie Pie Sensei’ James wowed fans of the Gen VIII RPGs when she uploaded her stunning true-to-life take on the Water-type Trainer on social media. 

Screenshot of Gym Leader Nessa in
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Cosplayer CutiePieSensei looks exactly like the beloved Sword & Shield Gym Leader.

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer becomes real life Nessa

Players first encounter the fierce Gym Leader after entering the small seaside town of Hulbury. Nessa brings a tsunami of power into battle as she utilizes some of Galar’s strongest Water-type Pokemon.

Popular cosplayer Cutie Pie Sensei showed her love for the heroine by bringing her to life with an insanely accurate costume. The artist posed as the Trainer while showing off her recreation in the character’s iconic Galar League uniform which consists of a white and blue crop top, and orange trimmed swim shorts.

James’ viral post showed her faithful depiction of Nessa next to screenshots of the character from the game. Fans of the Gen 8 Pokemon RPGs were stunned by how much she looked like the Gym Leader. So much so that it’s almost as if she has swam right out of the screen.

In another shot shared to social media, the talented artist also mirrored her iconic stance before launching into battle while holding a prop Dive Ball. Not only did CutiePie nail the character’s outfit, she also captured the Hulbury Trainer’s signature braided locks and light blue streaked hair.

Fans of the Gym Leader are in luck as Nessa made her return in Sword & Shield’s final DLC, The Crown Tundra, in October 2020. Players can team up with the Water-type fighter in the new Galar All Star Tournament mode.

Despite only releasing a year ago, the eighth generation RPG is already on track to becoming the second-highest selling title in the Pokemon franchise history. Proof that the series is just as popular as it was 25 years ago.

Naruto cosplayer ready to lead Team 7 as electrifying Kakashi Hatake

Published: 19/Feb/2021 6:41

by Brad Norton
Naruto cosplayer
Viz Media / Instagram: stylouz_cosplay

Naruto

Naruto’s popular Kakashi Hatake of Team 7 fame has been brought to life with incredible accuracy as this Swiss cosplayer appears ready for a fight.

Kakashi Hatake is one of the most formidable characters in Naruto. With his own unique flair and intellect, he’s a force to be reckoned with in any fight, making him a fan favorite from his introduction onwards.

While he grew fond of his students and companions along the way, Kakashi was often alone in battle. Able to fend for himself with limited weaponry, his ninja-style puts him a cut above the rest when it comes to one on one combat.

Swiss cosplayer ‘stylouz_cosplay’ embodied that lone wolf spirit perfectly with a recent photoshoot. Taking their costume out in the wild, they posed in battle-ready attire as only Kakashi would.

 

Heading out to a nearby waterfall, this cosplayer perched near a majestic backdrop ready for any challenge. Every aspect of the iconic character has been taken into account to give off Kakashi’s pensive vibe.

His trademark headband, simplistic mask, and unmistakable silver hair are all on display. They even replicated the scar ingrained across his left eye. 

The full costume fixates on the tiny details without sacrificing the overall aesthetic. Kakashi’s green jacket is just as striking as it was in the show. His handy blade is also at the ready for any opposition that steps up.

A different photoshoot of the same costume brings his full powers into frame. Wielding his lightning-based techniques, the ground around him has been torn apart thanks to some stunning visual effects.

 

While other cosplayers have put their unique spin on the character, none appear quite as authentic as this one.