Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer goes viral as real life Gym Leader Nessa

Pokemon cosplayer ‘CutiePieSensei’ made waves on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Sword & Shield Water-type Gym Leader, Nessa.

Since making its debut in 2019, Pokemon Sword & Shield has already had a few new characters explode in popularity with the fandom. One of those is Gym Leader Nessa.

Prolific cosplayer Jasmine ‘Cutie Pie Sensei’ James wowed fans of the Gen VIII RPGs when she uploaded her stunning true-to-life take on the Water-type Trainer on social media.

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer becomes real life Nessa

Players first encounter the fierce Gym Leader after entering the small seaside town of Hulbury. Nessa brings a tsunami of power into battle as she utilizes some of Galar’s strongest Water-type Pokemon.

Popular cosplayer Cutie Pie Sensei showed her love for the heroine by bringing her to life with an insanely accurate costume. The artist posed as the Trainer while showing off her recreation in the character’s iconic Galar League uniform which consists of a white and blue crop top, and orange trimmed swim shorts.

James’ viral post showed her faithful depiction of Nessa next to screenshots of the character from the game. Fans of the Gen 8 Pokemon RPGs were stunned by how much she looked like the Gym Leader. So much so that it’s almost as if she has swam right out of the screen.

In another shot shared to social media, the talented artist also mirrored her iconic stance before launching into battle while holding a prop Dive Ball. Not only did CutiePie nail the character’s outfit, she also captured the Hulbury Trainer’s signature braided locks and light blue streaked hair.

Fans of the Gym Leader are in luck as Nessa made her return in Sword & Shield’s final DLC, The Crown Tundra, in October 2020. Players can team up with the Water-type fighter in the new Galar All Star Tournament mode.

Despite only releasing a year ago, the eighth generation RPG is already on track to becoming the second-highest selling title in the Pokemon franchise history. Proof that the series is just as popular as it was 25 years ago.