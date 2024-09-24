OG Naruto character slammed for brutal actions after Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14

Ibiki Morino shows his chops as a fearsome interrogator in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14, but his brutal actions haven’t gone well with readers.

When Boruto was arrested by the Konoha shinobi in Chapter 13, it was clear that he’d be facing some serious issues in the future. That’s exactly what happens in Chapter 14 as the protagonist finds himself in an interrogation.

While it begins with Konohamaru calmly asking Boruto questions about the Shinju and eventually Naruto’s ‘death’, it soon takes a controversial turn when Ibiki Morino takes over. He’s an experienced interrogator known for his brutal efficiency, as we learned during the OG Naruto series.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14, Ibiki takes over the interrogation when the protagonist refuses to reveal his source of information – Koji Kashin – even after being threatened with death. The veteran ninja reveals he’s been looking forward to facing Boruto since he learned about Naruto’s ‘murder’.

When the young man taunts him for having too much free time, Ibiki slams his head on the table before brutally beating him. The scene is hard to take, especially since readers know Boruto is innocent and doing all this to save the world.

Shueisha Ibiki Morino interrogates Boruto

However, Ibiki and others aren’t aware of this. They just see Boruto as a criminal who killed their beloved leader. So, in a way, their grudge and rough treatment of the supposed murderer is understandable. But readers still find their action against a teenager jarring, especially compared to how kindly Naruto treated Kawaki despite the latter’s wrongdoings.

“I need karma for everyone who has hurt Boruto, especially if people ever realize that he and Kawaki were switched, I better see a line of people apologizing to him one by one,” wrote one X user.

“How Ibiki feels showing his face for the first time since the chūnin exams in Naruto part 1 smh,” mocked another, comparing him to Gambit’s hilarious scene in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Don’t forget they mention in OG Naruto that Ibiki is a sadist so it’s no wonder he wants to physically harm him first before digging into his mind,” added a third.

A fourth chimed in: “They are assaulting a handicapped underage.”

Though the protagonist has a rough time in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14, he’s fortunately free by the end of the chapter. Now readers are anticipating what he’ll do next.

