This Jujutsu Kaisen x Naruto crossover is the best thing you’ll see today

Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto fans are losing their minds over an “insane” crossover fan video.

Two of the biggest names of the shonen genre, Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto both have massive fanbases. Collectively, they have an enormous global community, and though these fans can be at odds with each other at certain times, they now have a reason to come together.

A popular YouTuber ‘牙牙的包裹‘ has uploaded a fan video three weeks ago, combining the two anime shows. The footage is set in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, during the Shibuya Incident Arc, and starts with Sukuna taking control of Yuji’s body.

But while the real story shows a bleak time for the heroes, with the villains killing hundreds and causing multiple major character deaths, the crossover video has something more hopeful to offer. Suddenly Sasuke appears, challenging Sukuna in his signature arrogantly deadpan tone. This leads to a fiery (literally!) clash between the two.

While Sasuke is busy taking on Sukuna with his Susano’o, Sakura and Kakashi arrive just in time to save Nanami from Mahito. As expected, the curse can’t keep up with Kakashi’s Sharingan and Chidori.

Elsewhere, Obito has stolen the Prison Realm from Kenjaku while Itachi is fighting Uraume. The fight doesn’t last long, though, as Uraume is soon overcome by Tsukuyomi. We then see Naruto fighting Sukuna, assisted by Yuji.

There are more such moments sprinkled throughout the video. The transitions between the scenes are brilliant and the editing is flawless, resulting in 446k views on YouTube and fans gush over the quality of it.

“I’m more invested in this NARUTO × JUJUTSU KAISEN crossover than any anime currently airing,” tweeted one fan, before adding, “I’m (not) patiently waiting for the next part. This sh*t is insane.”

“Oh, nah. This sh*t hard. Sasuke using Genjutsu to tell Sukuna to sit the f**k down and shut the f**k up is crazy,” wrote another.

“NO WAY SASUKE TOLD SUKUNA TO ‘STAY IN HIS LANE’. That was THE COLDEST LINE of the entire video! and then the way Sasuke appeared in Sukuna’s space all blacked out as a silhouette was bad A**,” commented one user on YouTube.

“This is the real masterpiece. Took a whole studio to do this work. Congrats,” joined someone else.

Enjoy the fan crossover, and for more on these franchises, check out our explainers on the Shinjuku Showdown Arc and Yuji’s Domain Expansion. You can also find out what Naruto editor’s controversial statement about One Piece.