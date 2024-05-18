University student surprises professor by showing up as his Persona 5 character

A university student went viral on TikTok after showing up to his last day of class cosplaying as a character his professor voiced in Persona 5.

The TikToker in question goes by the name LGCrusader on the platform and posted the video with the caption, “Sojiro Sakura meets Sojiro Sakura.”

The TikTok opens with the student dressed in his Sojiro Sakura cosplay, complete with a pink collared shirt, half-moon glasses, and a pinstripe black apron.

The TikToker then walked into class and greeted his professor, acting instructor and voice actor Jamieson Price, before heading to his seat.

A classmate gathered his attention after Price returned to his podium without noticing the cosplay. “Whoa what are you? Who are you, man?” the classmate asked in a loud, exaggerated voice.

Once the voice actor finally noticed, he said, “Oh my god,” before he and the rest of the class burst out laughing at the student’s cosplay.

Clearly amused by the outfit, Price asked the student to pose for a picture to commemorate the prank.

Jamieson Price, the voice actor and professor featured in the TikTok, has voiced numerous characters in anime and video games, including Rashard Zangan in FF7 Rebirth, Paul Phoenix in Tekken 8, and, of course, Sojiro Sakura from Persona 5.

Bandai Namco Studios Jamieson Price has voiced numerous characters in video games, like Paul Phoenix in Tekken 8.

Fans in the comments were stunned to see Price in the classroom setting.

“Your professor is the voice actor for Sojiro Sakura I’m so jealous,” said one user, while another said, “PAUSE UR PROF VOICES SOJIRO SAKURA??? THATS SO COOL.”

Others shared stories of their own professors having worked in the voice acting industry before as well. “One of my professors voiced a character in LA Noire. Honestly fricking hilarious,” said another user. This professor in question voiced a character known as Benny Cluff in the 2011 title.

While students may come and go from university, Price likely won’t forget this cosplaying pupil anytime soon.