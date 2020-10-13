 Borderlands 3 cosplayer phaselocks enemies as Siren Maya - Dexerto
Borderlands 3 cosplayer phaselocks enemies as Siren Maya

Published: 13/Oct/2020 19:12

by Brent Koepp
borderlands maya cosplay
Gearbox Software / Instagram: @madsfive

Borderlands 3

A Borderlands 3 cosplayer went viral after bringing the game’s cel-shaded graphics to life with a stunning take on Maya. The talented artist’s transformation into the Siren will leave fans stunned.

Borderlands originally made its debut in 2009, and was a surprise hit on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. The beloved title kicked off an entire franchise and helped popularize the “looter shooter” genre.

One of the game’s most popular characters is Maya. Celebrating the blue-haired Siren, a skilled cosplayer transformed into her with an insanely accurate costume. She looks so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if she’s warped out of the screen.

maya borderlands
Gearbox Software
The blue-haired Siren is an NPC in Borderlands 3.

Borderlands cosplayer becomes real life Maya

Maya was first introduced in Borderlands 2 in 2012 as one of the game’s playable characters. The blue-haired warrior uses her Siren abilities to freeze enemies in another dimension. The character also made her return in the third story as well, this time as an important NPC.

Cosplayer Mads ‘madsfive‘ brought the heroine to life with her insanely accurate costume posted to Instagram. The artist faithfully captured the game’s signature cel-shaded graphics by texturing her clothing to look like the FPS title’s artstyle.

What could easily be mistaken for a screenshot from the game, Mads expertly edited the picture of herself with an image of Windshear Waste in the background. Her stunning costume blends in with the winter location, and truly brings the Siren to reality.

View this post on Instagram

"Siren here. Nice to meet you all. If anyone tries to capture me, I'll incinerate their brain." [Swipe for full picture] . Had fun editing this ! Glad I had this psycho mask laying around in my workshop 🌿 I really love my Maya cosplay so I'm thinking… What if… I made another skin of hers one day ? For now it's a tie between one of the Torgue, Maliwan, Hyperion or the full white one 👁️👁️ OR her Borderlands 3 costume. Idk . #borderlands2 #borderlands #moonmoxxi #borderlands3 #borderlands3cosplay #maya #mayabodysuit #mayaborderlands #mayacosplay #borderlandscosplay #borderlands2cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayersofinstagram #celshading #cellshading #cellshaded #2kgames #frenchcosplay #pinupgirl #borderfam #gearbox

A post shared by Mads (@madsfive) on

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer shows just how accurate her costume actually is by posing next to an image of Maya from the game. Mads absolutely nailed the character’s short blue haircut, as well as her yellow bodysuit which runs under her cargo pants.

View this post on Instagram

[cosplay VS character] . I wanted to write a looooong post about these kind of pictures. But my thoughts are too chaotic to be put into coherent sentences ! I like to be somewhat accurate, to a point. However I do take some liberties when I see fit or when being accurate doesn't bring me joy. Something I don't particularly like ? I don't make it. Something that won't flatter my body ? I change it. Something that would be too expensive to make ? I find something else. Accuracy is a luxury too. I can't afford to make and remake something until it's "perfect". Most of us can't. Now to the talk of actually looking like the character. NO. Just NO. You just can't expect someone to look like a carbon copy of someone else. Especially when that someone is a 3d render with impossible proportions. It was originally an issue for me when I decided to do this project. "The short hair won't hide my face shape" "The bodysuit is too high cut to hide a corset" "The pants are low they will show my hips fat" "I don't look like her". In the end I think I did a pretty good at making myself look like Maya. However I'll never physically look like her, my body isn't made to be like that. What am I gonna do ? Remove my ribs ? Break my legs and stretch them ? Shave my jaw bone ? I feel super confident and beautiful as her and nobody can show me otherwise ! In short : never judge a cosplay on it's accuracy and especially not on the cosplayers body and face shape 💙 . Picture is flipped . #borderlands2 #borderlands #moonmoxxi #borderlands3 #borderlands3cosplay #maya #mayabodysuit #mayaborderlands #mayacosplay #borderlandscosplay #borderlands2cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayersofinstagram #celshading #cellshading #cellshaded #2kgames #frenchcosplay #pinupgirl #borderfam #gearbox #cosplayVScharacter #mayamonday

A post shared by Mads (@madsfive) on

As if her cel-shaded costume wasn’t impressive enough, the artist also re-created a weapon from the game, as well as the shield item which characters have strapped to the side of their waist. The cosplayer has actually made several guns and items, which can be seen on her Instagram.

Despite releasing over a decade ago in 2009, Borderlands has gone on to become of the games industry’s most popular properties of all time. Titles like Bungie’s Destiny have largely been influenced by it.

In 2019, fans finally got a third entry in the series after waiting over seven years. The FPS was a massive hit with critics and players, and brought new characters and features to the franchise.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 12:07 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 19:13

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

