There’s one particularly dark irony My Hero Academia hides in its major villains’ fates that many fans are failing to notice.

Despite being a generally upbeat shonen manga, My Hero Academia has its bleak moments. This is best observed in the backstories of some of the characters, especially the villains. But as it turns out, their endings are just as dark as their origins.

Shigaraki, Dabi, and Toga are three major antagonists in the series. Each has committed some heinous crimes, including killing hundreds with their Quirks. Shigaraki turned people to dust with Decay, Dabi burned his victims alive, and Toga drained people’s blood until they withered away.

In a twist of fate, all three meet their end in similar ways. In My Hero Academia Chapter 423, All For One and Shigaraki died, with the latter turning to dust after having a heart-to-heart with Deku.

Dabi, on the other hand, fought his estranged family during the Final War until he blew up. His fate was finally confirmed in Chapter 426. The chapter revealed he’s not dead yet, but is dying slowly after receiving fatal burn wounds from his own Quirk.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

As for Toga, her status is still unknown. She could be dead or alive and imprisoned. But whatever it turns out to be, her story ends in Chapter 394 after she is defeated by Ochako. However, when the young hero is dying, she decides to sacrifice herself by giving her blood to Ochako.

So, each one of the three met their end the way they killed their victims. It’s dark yet profoundly ironic, hitting home the message of karma in a clever way. However, it’s not subtle, which is why many fans think they should’ve noticed it sooner.

“Nothing in my entire life has made me feel more stupid than not having realized this on my own. Big dumb dumb moment for me over here, but I do actually really love this now that I know it,” commented one such fan on Reddit.

“Huh, that’s actually clever,” wrote another, joined by a third saying, “Wow, I feel really stupid right now for not noticing this.”

A fourth pointed out, “I think they were always the first victims of their own Quirks in a way. With Dabi, quite literally (he was his own first victim when he first burned himself alive), and Toga and Shiggy for all the trauma, etc. their Quirks caused them.”

My Hero Academia is very close to ending, with only three chapters left. Hopefully, we’ll get a confirmation of Toga’s status before the conclusion.

