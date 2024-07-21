My Hero Academia Season 7 leaves fans “devastated” with latest twist

My Hero Academia Season 7 depicted a major event in Episode 11, one that’s knocked viewers for six as the final battle against Shigaraki and All For One takes shape.

My Hero Academia Season 7 contains some of the biggest moments in the superhero anime to date. Opening with Star and Stripe’s intervention against Shigaraki, episodes so far have been high-octane as the villain clocks up victories.

Episode 11 delivered a massive blow, as Bakugo bit the dust fighting the antagonist. In a fight scene for the ages, fans have been left reeling in a way My Hero Academia is especially good at.

“I’m devastated, that was so well done, thought it was enough just to get the Year 2 Big 3 get their moment to shine, but maaan they did another spectacular moment with Bakugo,” one fan says on Reddit.

“Obviously great fight scene but the tenderness of that All Might moment was so perfect, he might be the best display of writing a character that can grow.”

Other viewers are in agreement. “What an excellent episode, the scene with all might and Bakugo really got me. And I couldn’t believe when Lemillion showed up. Such a great character, and he got Shigiraki right in the feels,” another fan adds.

“I think I’m still in denial. Goddamn. The vision scene of Bakugo and yellow mist All Might was so emotional,” another user states.

One of the major arcs of My Hero Academia covers Bakugo’s growth from a slightly envious and hot-tempered bully of Deku into a more level-headed hero. He represents how people can grow and change when shown real kindness and given the chance.

As such, him getting leveled truly hurts, and Studio Bones handled the scene perfectly. To make matters worse, Season 7 Episode 12 is delayed, so we all just have to sit with these feelings before seeing what happens next.

