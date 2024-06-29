My Hero Academia fans can’t get over “wild” fact about the story’s timeline

My Hero Academia is drawing to a close, and there’s one part of the story’s timeline fans can’t stop thinking about.

Part of the My Hero Academia ending came the understanding that the entire plot takes place over one school year. Yes, the entire manga and anime show, including the films, happen over the course of 12 months.

Since there are no time skips, fans are realizing the absurdity of certain events, especially when we look at the opening episodes alongside what’s happened in the Final War Arc.

In a Reddit thread, a fan pointed out something quite sad: Deku only got to have All Might’s Quirk for one year. Since that’s the entire length of time here, our boy went from achieving his dream, to now being Quirkless.

“The fact Deku went from quirkless to being the strongest hero in the world in under a year in universe is wild,” says one commenter. “Think it’s sad he’s only had a quirk for a year and now… that’s it,” adds another.

As the story goes, Deku can use the embers of One For All, but these will fade over time. We believe Deku will get a new Quirk that combines One For All and All For One, but that’s yet to be confirmed. Instead, we just know he’s gone from one extreme to the other.

“Imagine Deku when he is 30,” one commenter states. “‘Yeah when I was 15 I had a cool power for a couple of months. Now I’m just working at the local supermarket stocking shelves because I got kicked out of high school’.”

Talk about peaking in your teens. Nonetheless we’ll find out soon what Deku’s ultimate fate is. there are five chapters left before the manga wraps up. In the meantime, we have My Hero Academia Season 7, currently ongoing, and the franchise’s new movie, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, coming this summer.

It’s a heroic year, in more ways than one. Check out upcoming anime list for ways to fill the void.