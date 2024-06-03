Mortal Kombat 1 shocks Mileena mains with new “streetwear” outfit

Mileena’s brand-new skin for Mortal Kombat 1 doesn’t look like something an Edenian Princess would wear in combat.

Mileena has already received several extra outfits from which MK1 players can pick and choose. Many of her skins were made available during Invasions Season 4, which revolved around a multiversal version of the character invading the MK1 realm.

During the Kombat Kast hosted on Monday, June 3, NetherRealm developers showed off yet another Mileena skin in a gameplay segment for Homelander.

The skin sees Mileena donning her classic pink and black look. However, the design of the clothing is drastically different from what she usually wears. Mileena’s newest outfit has her in a puffer jacket, shorts, and a pair of sneakers with crew socks.

Mortal Kombat-dedicated Twitter/X account iScream shared a few screenshots in the following post:

The consensus from Mortal Kombat 1 fans is positive, though many have expressed their confusion about why this particular look was chosen.

In replies to the above post, one person stated in part, “Not a bad skin. Couldn’t be further from Mortal Kombat in my opinion. It looks pulled directly from cyberpunk.”

Others are even more on board with the new look. Reads one such comment, “For once, NRS ate with this outfit.”

The sentiment on MK1’s subreddit isn’t too dissimilar. One person implied they’d be willing to spend a lot of money on new “streetwear” fits for the MK Kombatants.

“Sh** I wasn’t ready for streetwear MK outfits… Stay outta my wallet, [Ed] Boon!!”

Several other MK fans said they hope more characters get a street gear-esque design. Wrote one person, “…yeah it looks kool, it kinda looks like a King of Fighters design, I hope they release more street outfits.”

The developers haven’t confirmed when Mileena’s new Mortal Kombat 1 skin will drop or how much it will cost. But its debut during Homelander gameplay’s breakdown suggests it could arrive around the time of his arrival in-game.

Kombat Pack owners will receive The Boys character on June 4; everyone else can purchase him on June 11.