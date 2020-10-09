Mercy and Ashe are ready for OWL Finals with stunning Seoul cosplays - Dexerto

A pair of Seoul Dynasty fans have pulled off awesome cosplays of Mercy and Ashe in their team’s colors to celebrate 2020’s Overwatch League Grand Finals run.

The season finale is the biggest weekend of the year for Overwatch esports, and even though there are no in-person events for the Finals in 2020, there are still plenty of fans watching the action and supporting their favorite teams.

This includes Tasha and Doremi, who in addition to being diehard Dynasty fans, can also put together a mean Overwatch cosplay.

For instance, to celebrate Seoul’s Grand Finals appearance, the pair pulled out their Ashe and Mercy creations, which are spot on and appropriately decked out in Seoul’s black and gold.

Tasha certainly does Ashe justice with the hero’s trademark white hair and her trusty Viper Rifle at her side. The jacket and every other part of the cosplay even match the Dynasty’s in-game skin for her.

There are countless Overwatch cosplays out there, but OWL-specific ones seem to be a bit rarer especially considering there have been no live events for the league at all this year.

Doremi and Tasha, who call their duo spiralcats, have been a fixture in the Korean Overwatch esports scene for some time, appearing at multiple events rocking Dynasty-branded skins for a variety of heroes.

Seoul is certainly in a position to make a run for the title, however, they’ll have to make it past the San Francisco Shock, who seem to be in a dominant form already. San Fran already took out the Dynasty earlier in the playoffs and will have to do so again to repeat their 2019 championship on Oct 10.

The boys in black and gold will need all the energy their fans can send to them to pull off the upset and dethrone San Francisco to become the OWL champions, something the team hasn’t been able to achieve yet.