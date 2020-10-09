 Mercy and Ashe are ready for OWL Finals with stunning Seoul cosplays - Dexerto
Mercy and Ashe are ready for OWL Finals with stunning Seoul cosplays

Published: 10/Oct/2020 0:55

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment/@spcatsTASHA

A pair of Seoul Dynasty fans have pulled off awesome cosplays of Mercy and Ashe in their team’s colors to celebrate 2020’s Overwatch League Grand Finals run.

The season finale is the biggest weekend of the year for Overwatch esports, and even though there are no in-person events for the Finals in 2020, there are still plenty of fans watching the action and supporting their favorite teams.

This includes Tasha and Doremi, who in addition to being diehard Dynasty fans, can also put together a mean Overwatch cosplay.

For instance, to celebrate Seoul’s Grand Finals appearance, the pair pulled out their Ashe and Mercy creations, which are spot on and appropriately decked out in Seoul’s black and gold.

Tasha certainly does Ashe justice with the hero’s trademark white hair and her trusty Viper Rifle at her side. The jacket and every other part of the cosplay even match the Dynasty’s in-game skin for her.

There are countless Overwatch cosplays out there, but OWL-specific ones seem to be a bit rarer especially considering there have been no live events for the league at all this year.

Doremi and Tasha, who call their duo spiralcats, have been a fixture in the Korean Overwatch esports scene for some time, appearing at multiple events rocking Dynasty-branded skins for a variety of heroes.

Seoul is certainly in a position to make a run for the title, however, they’ll have to make it past the San Francisco Shock, who seem to be in a dominant form already. San Fran already took out the Dynasty earlier in the playoffs and will have to do so again to repeat their 2019 championship on Oct 10.

The boys in black and gold will need all the energy their fans can send to them to pull off the upset and dethrone San Francisco to become the OWL champions, something the team hasn’t been able to achieve yet.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer cheers Midoriya on as adorable Ochako Uraraka

Published: 9/Oct/2020 21:28

by Brent Koepp
my hero academia uraraka cosplay
Crunchyroll / Bones / Instagram: @cat_bat_cosplay

My Hero Academia

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing an incredible transformation into Ochako Uraraka. The artist’s adorable take on the anime heroine will be sure to capture fans’ hearts.

My Hero Academia has become an absolute cultural phenomena, as viewers around the world have fallen in love with its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

Advertisement

Celebrating the hit show, prolific cosplayer Krissy ‘cat_bat_cosplay‘ shared her true-to-life take on popular character Ochako Uraraka. The artist’s re-creation of three of the heroine’s outfits will be sure to warm hearts.

uraraka in my hero academia
Bones / Funimation
The popular character wore a cheer outfit during the school’s sports festival.

My Hero Academia cosplayer goes viral as adorable Uraraka

One of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia is the always-bubbly Ochako Uraraka. Her hero moniker is Uravity, as she has the power to make anything she touches weightless by manipulating gravity.

Advertisement

Artist ‘cat_bat_cosplay’ went viral on Instagram when she portrayed one of the heroine’s Season 2 outfits. The artist faithfully re-created the character’s orange, green, and white cheerleader costume which she wore at the sports festival.

Krissy effortlessly nails Ochako’s signature look by mirroring her brown eyes and short bob haircut. She adorably poses as the U.A. High student in her popular cheer uniform.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the cosplayer has dressed up as the My Hero Academia protagonist. In September, she showed off her take on the character’s blue and red striped gym outfit.

In another picture, cat_bat_cosplay readies to jump into battle as Uravity. The cosplayer depicted her signature pose, while wearing the heroine’s pink and green bodysuit, including her circle wrist guards.

My Hero Academia originally made its 2014 debut as a manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. However, it became a worldwide phenomena after being adapted into anime in 2016 by studio Bones.

The animation wrapped up its fourth arc in April. For everything we know about its Season 5 return, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.