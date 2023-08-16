Overwatch 2 players absolutely “adore” spot-on Ashe cosplay

Ashe is one of Overwatch 2’s most distinct characters and one cosplayer has brought the Damage Hero to life in highly realistic fashion – to the delight of the player base.

Cosplay continues to be a joyous pastime that the model enjoys doing and viewers appreciate the hard work and craft involved. There’s a ton of effort and creativity that goes into the art form – as we saw with the incredible real-life Overwatch 2 Wrecking Ball cosplay.

The franchise’s ever-expanding roster has gotten even bigger recently thanks to Season 6’s Illari. However, it’s actually one of the series’ slightly earlier Heroes – the 29th to be exact – that’s gotten some attention.

Ashe cosplay wows Overwatch 2 players

A Reddit user by the name of kittyblanket posted to the Overwatch 2 subreddit a picture of their Ashe cosplay attempt. There’s also an additional picture of Ashe in-game too for a side-by-side comparison.

The pose is almost identical and the cosplayer has got a ton of detail completely spot on from Ashe’s flowing silver hair to the red in her eyes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Needless to say, the OW2 community was appreciative of the cosplayer’s efforts. “You fr (for real) look just like her. That hair is amazing,” was one compliment, and another player also added: “I simply adore it.”

There was also some good-natured ribbing directed toward the cosplayer’s hat not quite matching up to the Hero’s actual, giant garment. “Looks great. But like most problems in life, you need a bigger hat,” commented a user, to which the OP replied: “Thanks! Yeah I want to remake the hat myself.”

This Ashe cosplay isn’t the only positive sentiment in the Overwatch 2 community recently either. Amid the widespread reviewing bombing that Overwatch 2 Season 6 has been subjected to recently, players are actually trying to rally together to offer their support to the devs.