Overwatch 2 is still getting 2022 OWL Championship skin soon despite 7-month wait

Overwatch 2 is still getting a 2022 OWL Championship skin soon despite being seven months removed from the 2022 Season, making it the longest wait for an OWL Grand Finals Championship skin so far.

For an Overwatch League team to get their very own Grand Finals Championship skin is one of the greatest things a franchise can hope for. As it has solidified your team as one of the few Champions in OWL history.

So far, three teams – London Spitfire, San Francisco Shock, and Shanghai Dragons – are the recipient of such an honor over the past five Seasons of OWL. However, the number should be four, as Dallas Fuel joined the exclusive club of Champions last year.

Now, mid-way into 2023’s OWL Season, we finally have an update on when Dallas Fuel’s Championship skin will be coming to Overwatch 2.

In a Twitter post by the head of OWL Sean Miller, he said, “The 2022 Fuel Championship skin is still coming! Targeted to be here before OWL 2023 is over.” He did not give any solid dates, only a time frame.

So far, the wait for Fuel’s Championship skin has been the longest since OWL started. As most other teams have had theirs unveiled usually in March or April of the next year, with the chosen Hero already being revealed. But clearly, we are already past those months.

We are yet to know which hero will be receiving the skin, but it shouldn’t be too hard to speculate which of the five heroes will be getting it. As during the 2022 playoffs, OWL saw its meta solidified to a constant five of Winston, Kiriko, Lucio, Sojourn, and Reaper.

In addition, other esports leagues, such as League of Legends, have already unveiled their own Championship skins celebrating their Worlds 2022 winners, DRX, and are already available for purchase in-game. A much shorter turn-around in comparison.

So for any Dallas Fuel fans who wants to represent their first Champions win, you will unfortunately need to continue waiting.