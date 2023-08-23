Overwatch League unveils new Prideful Reinhardt skins: How to unlock, teams, & more

Overwatch League has unveiled the new Prideful Reinhardt team skins, so here is your guide on how to obtain them, a look at the teams participating, and more.

With the arrival of Season 6 and the upcoming playoff qualifiers, Blizzard has deemed it a fitting time to bring out a new OWL team skin for players to show their support for their favorite teams.

Prideful Reinhardt is the newest addition to the Overwatch shop with a plethora of options for players to choose from. So here is how you can buy it, the teams with their own skins, and more.

Overwatch League Prideful Reinhardt: Release date

The OWL Prideful Reinhardt skin is available for purchase from August 23. It is not known when it will disappear from the shop at the time of writing, but it will presumably last until the end of the OWL Summer Stage Knockouts.

Overwatch League Prideful Reinhardt: How to obtain

The Prideful Reinhardt team skins are available to buy on the Overwatch League store page. It will cost you 300 League tokens to get the bundle of your choosing, which includes the skin and a gold team charm. To get OWL tokens, you can go about it in several ways.

You can either get them by watching OWL matches on YouTube, to which you will need to link your accounts. And for every hour watched you can earn five free tokens.

Though if you want to buy them outright, you can purchase OWL tokens in the store. To buy enough tokens to get the skin, you’d need to buy 400 OWL tokens for $19.99.

Overwatch League Prideful Reinhardt: Teams

The teams which are receiving their very own Prideful Reinhardt skins are those who are currently participating in the league. Which unfortunately excludes Chengdu Hunter who left the league early this year.

Blizzard Seoul Dynasty’s Prideful Reinhardt decked out in the team’s colors

Here is the full list of teams with their own Prideful Reinhardt skin: