Colorful League of Legends Arcane Jinx cosplay is Silco’s perfect weapon

League of Legends’ now iconic Netflix show, Arcane, has taken the world by storm, and in order to celebrate the LoL series getting a second season, one cosplayer has created the perfect Jinx cosplay.

As the first chapter of Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired story, Arcane, comes to a dramatic close, fans both old and new are on the edge of their seats just dying to see how the epic tale pans out.

Some of these avid watchers have gotten creative, bringing characters like Piltover’s Mel Medarda and Jayce to life with spectacular cosplays.

The Arcane party wouldn’t be complete without the woman of the hour herself, though, and Texan cosplayer ithileryn (Eryn) has brought Jinx to life in an outfit that would make Silco proud.

League of Legends cosplayer slays as Arcane Jinx

Telling Dexerto that “long before I played the game, I enjoyed looking through the champions and all their skins, along with reading their backstories,” she confesses that “it’s hard to look through Riot’s huge roster of gorgeous characters and NOT do a League cosplay.”

Calling the franchise “cosplay heaven,” she states that “Jinx is my spirit character! I remember seeing her many years ago, long before I cosplayed, and I was immediately drawn to her. The colors, the long braids, the guns, and her smile are just so adorable! She was stealing the show for me then and she still is now.”

Noting that “she also happens to be my main in League and in Wild Rift,” she’s done her favorite markswoman justice with this beautiful recreation of her.

Sporting that iconic cobalt braid and matching nails, Eryn truly embodies both the innocence of young Powder and the ferocity of Jinx. Donning a perfectly crafted replica of the unfortunate anti-hero’s brown crop top and matching accessories, from the wispy cloud tattoos on her arm to the tips of her toes – Eryn is Jinx.

“This costume was a bit more difficult than some of my others, simply due to all of the accessories I decided to make from scratch,” she told Dexerto. “I made all 7 belts with EVA foam, and sewed the same black stretch faux leather I used for the top to the foam to make them look like real leather belts.”

The main thing we all want to know, though, is just how she made that wig. “I cut bangs into a base wig from Arda Wigs, and sewed in wefts to make the braids very long,” she explained.

It turns out that while Jinx had stolen her heart long before Arcane, the show has reignited a fire within this talented artist. “Arcane exceeded my expectations, and is easily the best show I’ve seen in 2021,” she enthuses.

“The character development is strong, and even the villains are sympathetic. The story is captivating, and even though I was well aware of how some of the champions would end up from reading League lore over the years, Arcane continued to surprise me and keep me on the edge of my seat.”

Concluding that Riot “made Runeterra feel real,” she’s doing a pretty good job of that herself! As the series progresses we’ll maybe see her transform into yet another champion – maybe one we haven’t even met yet. Until then, though, we really wouldn’t want to be Eryn’s enemy…