League of Legends cosplayer unveils perfect Jayce to celebrate Arcane release

League of Legends fans have been obsessed with Arcane, with seemingly everyone getting swept up in the craze. Filipino cosplayer Jin has taken his appreciation to the next level though, pulling off a perfect Jayce cosplay to celebrate the release.

Arcane has been taking over living rooms across the world, with the League of Legends story based in Piltover and Zaun topping Netflix charts.

While the story is focused primarily on sisters Powder (later Jinx) and Vi, the Defender of Tomorrow, Jayce, is a prominent part in the show.

Filipino cosplayer Jin had the chance ⁠— from Riot itself ⁠— to step into Jayce’s shoes at the top of Piltovan society, and he seized it perfectly.

We are the City of Progress and our future is bright! Dazzling Jayce cosplay by @behindjinfinity ✨ pic.twitter.com/NLZpfkijmv — League of Legends: Wild Rift PH #RiotXArcane 💥 (@wildriftPHL) November 17, 2021

“Jayce is probably the biggest cosplay challenge I’ve had to take up, but it was a challenge from Riot Games! I’m honored they chose Jayce for me,” he said.

“I feel like my team and I had managed some magic— err, Hextech to make it happen! This was such a fun cosplay and photoshoot to work on.”

Jin’s cosplay has blown away League of Legends fans, with a stunning rendition of one of Arcane’s main characters.

Dressed up in his rather formal Piltover garb, no detail has been left neglected. The clean white top, the leather armguards, the maroon pants, the silver trim and buttons ⁠— it’s just a perfect recreation of Jayce.

I fight for a brighter tomorrow! My Jayce cosplay for #RiotXArcane ! He was chosen for me, and I thought the challenge sounded daunting… so I went for it! Catch #Arcane on Netflix! Act 3 is this weekend, I'm not ready for it to end! It's been the highlight of my weekends! pic.twitter.com/Cp76r7Hd5S — Jin (behindinfinity) (@behindjinfinity) November 16, 2021

Jin even had the Man of Piltover’s Mercury Hammer commissioned; a life-size replica that dwarfs the cosplayer even with some photography tricks.

“I can barely recognize myself in this photo! It was shot from a low angle (in an attempt to make me look taller) and it hits different,” he joked.

With Arcane Act 3 just around the corner, Jin’s magnificent Jayce cosplay is just the content needed to whet your appetite for the final release.