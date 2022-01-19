League of Legends Arcane cosplayer lets loose as explosive Jinx

Lilya ‘Lilya0o’ Victorovna has dished up another fantastic cosplay, and this time, she brought Jinx, one of the pivotal characters in League of Legends Arcane, to life in incredible detail.

Arcane, the critically acclaimed animated Netflix series that takes place in the League of Legends universe, took the world by storm in November 2021. The first season explored the backstory of Vi and Jinx.

Not only did it increase the pick rate of these Champions in League of Legends, but it also sparked a trend in the cosplay community.

Amazing Jinx cosplays started popping up all over the internet, like this one right here.

It was only a matter of time before Lilya0o, a popular cosplayer who is a bit of an expert when it comes to League of Legends characters, caught wind of the trend.

She’s already cosplayed other Champions like Ahri, Lux, and Soraka. They were all fantastic. Now, she’s raised the bar even higher with a stunning take on Jinx to celebrate Arcane’s success.

It’s got everything from the blue braided hair and pink, black, and purple outfit to all the little bits and pieces like tattoos, gloves, bandages, and a single knee-high sock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilya Victorovna (@lilya0o)

It’s not the first time Lilya0o has impressed us with her fantastic cosplays, and it certainly won’t be the last.

Arcane Season 2 has already been confirmed. It won’t be happening in 2022, but thankfully cosplays like this will keep us all sane in the meantime.