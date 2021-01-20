 Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer channels Cursed Energy as Satoru Gojo - Dexerto
Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer channels Cursed Energy as Satoru Gojo

Published: 20/Jan/2021 12:46

by Lauren Bergin
Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Cosplay
MAPPA, Instagram: weiann_vann

Jujutsu Kaisen

One of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most iconic characters is Satoru Gojo, the mysterious teacher at Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College. One cosplayer has brought the sorcerer to life with an insane outfit. 

It’s safe to say that the anime universe beautifully intertwines with the cosplay scene. With a whole host of characters and iconic titles, the Japanese cartoon genre has become a global phenomenon.

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular animes of 2020, and has dominated streaming website Crunchyroll for the last few months.

The fantasy series features one character that has managed to attract quite a bit of attention though, and that’s Satoru Gojo, teacher and Jujutsu Sorcerer extraodinare.

Satoru Gojo Jujutsu Kaisen
MAPPA
The anime’s Strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer has become pretty popular.

A magical Satoru cosplay

One of the reasons that cosplayers have flocked to Gojo is his unique style, which sees his eyes covered by a black eyemask. An outfit posted on Instagram by weian_vann (Vann) really brings the character to life though.

Not only is the outfit a perfect replica, Vann has nailed the iconic silver hair that has become so synonymous with the Cursed Energy master.

There’s a sense of foreboding around him though, and we can imagine the anime-style purple smoke kicking up around him to imply that he’s not one to mess with. The first image sees him posed on a backward chair in a stature that’s both playful yet menacing.

Fans are obsessed

The Chinese cosplayer’s image has almost 62k likes, and the comment section is filled with a whole host of Jujutsu fans heaping praise upon him for being able to bring the iconic character to life.

One fan has written “NO WAYYYYY MY HEARTTTT,” reacting in a similar way to many of the sorcerer’s lovestruck students.

Another fan commented on Vann’s masterful recreation of Gojo’s iconic silver hair, asking “Wow! How long did it take to get the hair like that? It looks great!”

A final commenter praised the entire outfit, writing that Vann “did so good” and that the cosplay “looks so realistic!”

So it’s safe to say that fans are really loving Vann’s rendition of Gojo, because not only does he perfectly recreate the outfit but he really becomes the character. As the anime progresses it’ll be exciting to see if he does any more magical cosplays, but in the mean time we can happily swoon away over this one!

Attack on Titan cosplayer ready to save mankind as Mikasa Ackerman 

Published: 20/Jan/2021 5:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Attack on Titan Mikasa Ackerman Cosplay
Instagram: @chandary._ / Funimation

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan cosplayers have been dishing up their best cosplays in recent weeks to prepare themselves for the end of the series, but this Mikasa Ackerman piece is something else.

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan ends on February 15, which isn’t too far away. It’s a bittersweet moment for fans who have followed the show since it’s release back in 2013.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from making the most out of it. Instead, there’s been an influx of impressive cosplays as fans have dressed up as their favorite characters from the show.

The main characters received a new look in the latest season, which opened the door for cosplayers to take on new challenges and ideas. Mikasa Ackerman’s new look has been a popular choice.

Funimation
Mikasa is one of the most powerful characters in Attack on Titan.

Chandary, a popular cosplayer from France, transformed herself into Mikasa and it turned out great. Her fans were stunned with the final product, describing it as everything from “iconic” to “the best reason for humanity to survive.”

“Are you excited for Mikasa new look in Season?” said Chandary. “I was able to do this [cosplay] thanks to my friend and waifu reitoneeo who lent me her jacket. Thank you [so much].”

All the details are spot on. Chandary has included the shirt, scarf, jacket, suspenders, and straps. The highlight, however, is definitely the hair, which looks about as real as it gets.

It’s always nice for anime fans to see their favorite characters brought to life in incredible detail. You don’t even have to be a cosplay enthusiast to appreciate it. 

Chandary has done an excellent job, and there’s no doubt she’s helped people get excited about what’s to come in the last few episodes.