Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer channels Cursed Energy as Satoru Gojo - Dexerto

One of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most iconic characters is Satoru Gojo, the mysterious teacher at Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College. One cosplayer has brought the sorcerer to life with an insane outfit.

It’s safe to say that the anime universe beautifully intertwines with the cosplay scene. With a whole host of characters and iconic titles, the Japanese cartoon genre has become a global phenomenon.

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular animes of 2020, and has dominated streaming website Crunchyroll for the last few months.

The fantasy series features one character that has managed to attract quite a bit of attention though, and that’s Satoru Gojo, teacher and Jujutsu Sorcerer extraodinare.

A magical Satoru cosplay

One of the reasons that cosplayers have flocked to Gojo is his unique style, which sees his eyes covered by a black eyemask. An outfit posted on Instagram by weian_vann (Vann) really brings the character to life though.

Read More: Attack on Titan cosplayer ready to save mankind as Mikasa Ackerman

Not only is the outfit a perfect replica, Vann has nailed the iconic silver hair that has become so synonymous with the Cursed Energy master.

There’s a sense of foreboding around him though, and we can imagine the anime-style purple smoke kicking up around him to imply that he’s not one to mess with. The first image sees him posed on a backward chair in a stature that’s both playful yet menacing.

Fans are obsessed

The Chinese cosplayer’s image has almost 62k likes, and the comment section is filled with a whole host of Jujutsu fans heaping praise upon him for being able to bring the iconic character to life.

One fan has written “NO WAYYYYY MY HEARTTTT,” reacting in a similar way to many of the sorcerer’s lovestruck students.

Another fan commented on Vann’s masterful recreation of Gojo’s iconic silver hair, asking “Wow! How long did it take to get the hair like that? It looks great!”

A final commenter praised the entire outfit, writing that Vann “did so good” and that the cosplay “looks so realistic!”

So it’s safe to say that fans are really loving Vann’s rendition of Gojo, because not only does he perfectly recreate the outfit but he really becomes the character. As the anime progresses it’ll be exciting to see if he does any more magical cosplays, but in the mean time we can happily swoon away over this one!