Attack on Titan cosplayer ready to save mankind as Mikasa Ackerman  - Dexerto

Attack on Titan cosplayers have been dishing up their best cosplays in recent weeks to prepare themselves for the end of the series, but this Mikasa Ackerman piece is something else.

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan ends on February 15, which isn’t too far away. It’s a bittersweet moment for fans who have followed the show since it’s release back in 2013.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from making the most out of it. Instead, there’s been an influx of impressive cosplays as fans have dressed up as their favorite characters from the show.

The main characters received a new look in the latest season, which opened the door for cosplayers to take on new challenges and ideas. Mikasa Ackerman’s new look has been a popular choice.

Chandary, a popular cosplayer from France, transformed herself into Mikasa and it turned out great. Her fans were stunned with the final product, describing it as everything from “iconic” to “the best reason for humanity to survive.”

“Are you excited for Mikasa new look in Season?” said Chandary. “I was able to do this [cosplay] thanks to my friend and waifu reitoneeo who lent me her jacket. Thank you [so much].”

All the details are spot on. Chandary has included the shirt, scarf, jacket, suspenders, and straps. The highlight, however, is definitely the hair, which looks about as real as it gets.

It’s always nice for anime fans to see their favorite characters brought to life in incredible detail. You don’t even have to be a cosplay enthusiast to appreciate it.

Chandary has done an excellent job, and there’s no doubt she’s helped people get excited about what’s to come in the last few episodes.