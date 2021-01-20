 Attack on Titan cosplayer ready to save mankind as Mikasa Ackerman  - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer ready to save mankind as Mikasa Ackerman 

Published: 20/Jan/2021 5:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Attack on Titan Mikasa Ackerman Cosplay
Instagram: @chandary._ / Funimation

Share

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan cosplayers have been dishing up their best cosplays in recent weeks to prepare themselves for the end of the series, but this Mikasa Ackerman piece is something else.

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan ends on February 15, which isn’t too far away. It’s a bittersweet moment for fans who have followed the show since it’s release back in 2013.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from making the most out of it. Instead, there’s been an influx of impressive cosplays as fans have dressed up as their favorite characters from the show.

The main characters received a new look in the latest season, which opened the door for cosplayers to take on new challenges and ideas. Mikasa Ackerman’s new look has been a popular choice.

Funimation
Mikasa is one of the most powerful characters in Attack on Titan.

Chandary, a popular cosplayer from France, transformed herself into Mikasa and it turned out great. Her fans were stunned with the final product, describing it as everything from “iconic” to “the best reason for humanity to survive.”

“Are you excited for Mikasa new look in Season?” said Chandary. “I was able to do this [cosplay] thanks to my friend and waifu reitoneeo who lent me her jacket. Thank you [so much].”

All the details are spot on. Chandary has included the shirt, scarf, jacket, suspenders, and straps. The highlight, however, is definitely the hair, which looks about as real as it gets.

It’s always nice for anime fans to see their favorite characters brought to life in incredible detail. You don’t even have to be a cosplay enthusiast to appreciate it. 

Chandary has done an excellent job, and there’s no doubt she’s helped people get excited about what’s to come in the last few episodes.

Cosplay

Steins;Gate cosplayer joins Future Gadget Lab as perfect Mayuri Shiina

Published: 18/Jan/2021 22:37

by Brent Koepp
Steins Gate screenshot of Mayuri Shiina in anime next to cosplayer.
White Fox / Instagram: @2pinkyellow2

Share

Steins;Gate

A Steins;Gate cosplayer shared her stunning true-to-life take on Mayuri Shiina. The artist will warm fans’ hearts with the adorable portrayal of the beloved character. 

Steins;Gate originally made its major debut on the Xbox 360 in 2009. However, its anime adaption three years later by studio White Fox is now considered one of the best series’ of all time.

Celebrating the sci-fi show, a talented cosplayer transformed into popular character, Mayuri Shiina. The artist looks so much like the heroine, fans will be hearing Tuturu! in their heads all day.

Steins Gate screenshot of Mayuri Shiina in anime.
White Fox / Funimation
The kind-hearted heroine has become a fan favorite in the 2012 anime.

Steins;Gate cosplayer becomes Mayuri Shiina

Viewers are introduced to Mayuri in the first episode as she is best friend and “hostage” to lead protagonist Rintarou Okabe. The bubbly character quickly becomes the heart of the show.

Cosplayer ‘2pinkyellow2′ shared her stunning transformation into Shiina with a costume so accurate it looks as if the Future Gadget Lab member has time traveled out of the screen and into the real world.

The Japanese artist faithfully recreated Mayuri’s blue dress, including the black trimming that runs under her neck and arms. She also created the character’s iconic wavy hat which she wears throughout the story.

2pinky absolutely nailed the character’s iconic look, and captured her messy short black hair which has spiky bangs that sit between her striking blue eyes.

In another shot posted to social media, the skilled artist mirrored a scene from the anime where Mayuri holds her hands out to her best friend Okabe.

Despite originally releasing as a Visual Novel over a decade ago, Steins;Gate has quickly become one of the most critically acclaimed animes of all time. Its emotional sci-fi plot and rich characters have wowed viewers around the world.

The series is so popular that it got a sequel season six years later called 0 – or “Zero”. The new arc depicts the events of the other world line mentioned in the original story. Viewers can catch all episodes right now on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.