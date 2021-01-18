Steins;Gate cosplayer joins Future Gadget Lab as perfect Mayuri Shiina

A Steins;Gate cosplayer shared her stunning true-to-life take on Mayuri Shiina. The artist will warm fans’ hearts with the adorable portrayal of the beloved character.

Steins;Gate originally made its major debut on the Xbox 360 in 2009. However, its anime adaption three years later by studio White Fox is now considered one of the best series’ of all time.

Celebrating the sci-fi show, a talented cosplayer transformed into popular character, Mayuri Shiina. The artist looks so much like the heroine, fans will be hearing Tuturu! in their heads all day.

Steins;Gate cosplayer becomes Mayuri Shiina

Viewers are introduced to Mayuri in the first episode as she is best friend and “hostage” to lead protagonist Rintarou Okabe. The bubbly character quickly becomes the heart of the show.

Cosplayer ‘2pinkyellow2′ shared her stunning transformation into Shiina with a costume so accurate it looks as if the Future Gadget Lab member has time traveled out of the screen and into the real world.

The Japanese artist faithfully recreated Mayuri’s blue dress, including the black trimming that runs under her neck and arms. She also created the character’s iconic wavy hat which she wears throughout the story.

2pinky absolutely nailed the character’s iconic look, and captured her messy short black hair which has spiky bangs that sit between her striking blue eyes.

In another shot posted to social media, the skilled artist mirrored a scene from the anime where Mayuri holds her hands out to her best friend Okabe.

Despite originally releasing as a Visual Novel over a decade ago, Steins;Gate has quickly become one of the most critically acclaimed animes of all time. Its emotional sci-fi plot and rich characters have wowed viewers around the world.

The series is so popular that it got a sequel season six years later called 0 – or “Zero”. The new arc depicts the events of the other world line mentioned in the original story. Viewers can catch all episodes right now on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.