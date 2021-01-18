Logo
Steins;Gate cosplayer joins Future Gadget Lab as perfect Mayuri Shiina

Published: 18/Jan/2021 22:37

by Brent Koepp
Steins Gate screenshot of Mayuri Shiina in anime next to cosplayer.
White Fox / Instagram: @2pinkyellow2

A Steins;Gate cosplayer shared her stunning true-to-life take on Mayuri Shiina. The artist will warm fans’ hearts with the adorable portrayal of the beloved character. 

Steins;Gate originally made its major debut on the Xbox 360 in 2009. However, its anime adaption three years later by studio White Fox is now considered one of the best series’ of all time.

Celebrating the sci-fi show, a talented cosplayer transformed into popular character, Mayuri Shiina. The artist looks so much like the heroine, fans will be hearing Tuturu! in their heads all day.

Steins Gate screenshot of Mayuri Shiina in anime.
White Fox / Funimation
The kind-hearted heroine has become a fan favorite in the 2012 anime.

Steins;Gate cosplayer becomes Mayuri Shiina

Viewers are introduced to Mayuri in the first episode as she is best friend and “hostage” to lead protagonist Rintarou Okabe. The bubbly character quickly becomes the heart of the show.

Cosplayer ‘2pinkyellow2′ shared her stunning transformation into Shiina with a costume so accurate it looks as if the Future Gadget Lab member has time traveled out of the screen and into the real world.

The Japanese artist faithfully recreated Mayuri’s blue dress, including the black trimming that runs under her neck and arms. She also created the character’s iconic wavy hat which she wears throughout the story.

2pinky absolutely nailed the character’s iconic look, and captured her messy short black hair which has spiky bangs that sit between her striking blue eyes.

In another shot posted to social media, the skilled artist mirrored a scene from the anime where Mayuri holds her hands out to her best friend Okabe.

Despite originally releasing as a Visual Novel over a decade ago, Steins;Gate has quickly become one of the most critically acclaimed animes of all time. Its emotional sci-fi plot and rich characters have wowed viewers around the world.

The series is so popular that it got a sequel season six years later called 0 – or “Zero”. The new arc depicts the events of the other world line mentioned in the original story. Viewers can catch all episodes right now on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.

My Hero Academia cosplayer hits a Comet Home Run as Ochaco Uraraka

Published: 18/Jan/2021 7:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Ochaco Cosplay
Viz Media / @honeyrabbiit

Ochaco Uraraka is one of the most charming characters in My Hero Academia, but even though she’s a popular pick in the cosplay community, it’s hard to find an outfit that looks as awesome as this one.

Ochaco Uraraka was first introduced in the third episode of My Hero Academia, and fans have loved her ever since. Generally, she’s upbeat, positive, laid-back, and a little air-headed at times.

However, she can be extremely determined and focused at times, and hates being underestimated. Plus, she has an incredible quirk known as ‘Zero Gravity.’ It lets her make specific targets immune to the effects of gravity and can be used in a variety of ways. 

Funimation
Uraraka is a favorite among fans due to her sweet personality.

Ochaco’s hero costume is made up of a black bodysuit with a pink design down the middle. It also has two black circles on her chest, a black rectangle below her waist, and two pink patches over her shoulders. She also wears pink armbands, a choker, a belt, wrist guards, and knee-high boots.

It’s one of the most iconic hero costumes in the show, and cosplayers love re-creating it as authentically as they can. However, a cosplayer named honeyrabbiit brought it to life in the most incredible way.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by brooklyn 🍯🐇 (@honeyrabbiit)

The picture of honeyrabbiit’s cosplay has already generated more than 20,000 likes, which is insane. The numbers keep on rising. She also made it herself, except for the wig, which was made by bep.cosplays.

In fact, it was so well-received, she posed in it again alongside bep.cosplays, who also happened to be wearing an awesome Katsuki Bakugo costume. “All I remember is that I was freezing and I took a hot bath after this shoot,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by brooklyn 🍯🐇 (@honeyrabbiit)

The second picture also has pulled more than 10,000 likes. It seems like My Hero Academia fans know an incredible cosplay when they see it, and won’t hesitate to pour in with support.

Of course, the epic photography from arcane_shutter in both shots was a nice touch, too. If we’ve learned anything from the show, it’s that a team effort can go a long way. The success of this honeyrabbiit’s cosplay is a good example of that.