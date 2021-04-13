Harley Quinn cosplayer goes wild as DC's Clown Princess of Crime - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer tapped into her crazy side and transformed into Harley Quinn, the devilishly charming villain from the DC Universe and one of the Joker’s main accomplices.

Harley Quinn is one of the craziest yet most beloved villains in the DC Universe. Her popularity reached new heights in recent years with appearances in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and even Fortnite.

Naturally, that means she’s become a popular pick in the cosplay community.

But, although we’ve seen many different takes on her, it’s hard to find one more impressive than Paige Salter’s, a UK cosplayer better known by her alias, “Demonbabe”.

Demonbabe opted for a more modern Harley Quinn look. It’s modeled after her style in Harley Quinn: The Rebirth Deluxe Edition, a comic initially published in 2017. And she absolutely nailed it from head to toe.

The outfit includes the trademark blonde hair with blue and pink dye on either side, as well as the make-up, choker, black and red outfit, gloves, and striped leggings. It’s the complete package, and her fans can’t get enough of it.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of cosplaying Harley,” she said. “She’s just so fun, sexy, and silly to be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Salter (@demonbabe_)

More than 1,000 people have already liked her post, and countless others followed suit on TikTok too.

They’ve described it as everything from “breathtakingly stunning” to “fantastically fabulous,” and we’re inclined to agree.

It’s always nice to see heroines of the DC Universe get some love, and Harley Quinn is well and truly one of the most popular in the bunch.