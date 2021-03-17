Epic WoW Tyrande Whisperwind cosplay is so good Blizzard responded - Dexerto

World of Warcraft’s Tyrande Whisperwind has become one of the title’s most iconic characters. One WoW cosplayer has transformed herself into a stunning version of the high priestess, and Blizzard have noticed.

The WoW universe is packed to the brim with unique characters that fans everywhere have grown to love, but one of these is Tyrande Whisperwind. The Night Elf has even managed to wander her way into Blizzard’s MOBA, Heroes of the Storm, where she is one of the title’s base characters and, in turn, many new fans first taste of WoW.

Sylvanas Windrunner is another Warcraft icon that’s made the transition across to HoTS, and one cosplayer has perfectly transformed herself into the Forsaken banshee.

On the other end of the spectrum, though, comes this amazing Tyrande cosplay that even reached the finals of Blizzconline’s popular cosplay contest.

Stunning WoW Tyrande cosplay

Resurrecting her cosplay of the high priestess of Elune, Polish cosplayer Tsuki Iseki brought Tyrande to Blizzcon 2021. Although she lost out to this insane cosplay of Bolvar Fordragon, her replica of the Night Elf took her all the way to the finals of one of the most established cosplay competitions in the world.

And it’s not hard to see why. Perfectly recreating Tyrande’s iconic sea green hair and eyebrows, as well as her ghostly white eyes and pointed, pierced elven ears, at first glance it would be easy to mistake her for a drawing or 3D render.

That’s before we look at the armor. Crafted to incorporate the plumage of purple feathers and swirling natural patterns that adorn the body of the metal itself, every detail from top to toe is in line with the original design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tsuki Iseki (@tsuki_iseki)

A final shout out goes to Tsuki’s version of Tyrande’s beautiful Ironfeather longbow. Curved in all the right places with protruding violet feathers adorning the wooden body to the weapon, this could truly be the Night Elf’s real bow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tsuki Iseki (@tsuki_iseki)

While it might seem like a travesty that she didn’t snatch the Blizzcon cosplay crown, it’s important to remember that the competition is incredibly fierce.

Tsuki is right to proudly proclaim her finals status in her bio, and we can’t wait to see what she comes up with to steal the title next time!