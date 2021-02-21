Logo
WoW cosplayer’s insane Bolvar Fordragon creation steals the show at BlizzConline 2021

Published: 21/Feb/2021 1:17

by Bill Cooney
Hartigan Cosplay/Blizzard Entertainment

At BlizzConline 2021, one Belgian cosplayer blew the judges away with an awesome take on World of Warcraft’s Bolvar Fordragon to take the top spot in the highly-anticipated Community Cosplay Contest.

One of the best parts about BlizzCon is all of the awesome stuff we get to see from the minds of fans, and even though things were a bit different for BlizzConline in February 2021, fantastic community creations were not in short supply.

Among all of the songs, artwork, and adorable WarCraft dog skits, there was plenty of cosplay to go through.

After things were whittled down to the final four, Belgian cosplayer Hartigan Cosplay‘s crazy Bolvar Fordragon look took the top spot overall and bragging rights until the next convention.

Hartigan’s Bolvar is about as close to the in-game character as you can get on our earthly realm. An evil red glow is coming from behind the skin and armor that resembles burning coals, perfect for ol’ Fordragon.

If that wasn’t enough to impress you, otherworldly smoke is also pouring out of every nook and cranny, which along with the pure amount of attention to detail really makes it seem like he just stepped out of a WarCraft Cinematic.

Funnily enough, Hartigan did actually partner with Blizzard to recreate Shadowlands cinematic a few months ago, and it’s honestly tough to tell the shots of him apart from the actual video.

It looks like it would take all day to get into and out of Bolvar’s skin, but according to the cosplayer it only takes around 12 minutes to get into. There are still a ridiculous amount of parts that go into it though, as you can see in this video Hartigan posted of how it all goes together.

There was definitely some tough competition, but the general opinion among fans is that this WoW-inspired creation is one of the best Blizzard cosplays they’ve ever seen, if not one of the best ones ever.

The contest might not have been held live like in past years, but the quality of cosplays and creations just continues to improve, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.

My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes Hearing Hero Kyoka Jiro

Published: 20/Feb/2021 15:56 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 18:22

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer Kaya Rogoyski next to Jiro from My Hero Academia
Instagram: kayarogoyski / Bones

A skilled Instagram cosplayer has perfectly recreated Kyoka Jiro, a.k.a. Hearing Hero: Earphone Jack from the anime My Hero Academia, embracing the music theme with some extra props.

My Hero Academia was first brought to screens back in 2016, and in the almost five years following, the support the show’s seen has been remarkable.

The popular anime has garnered a huge fan base, with people loving the shows’ range of characters that each have their own individual Quirks. Quirks are the unique abilities each character has, and can often act as a basis for their aesthetic and personality.

My Hero Academia's Jiro singing
Bones
Jiro is also known as the Hearing Hero: Earphone Jack.

This has naturally provided plenty of inspiration for the cosplay community, who constantly impress fans of the show with the amount of accuracy and personality in their recreations of popular characters.

Kaya Rogoyski was one cosplayer who did an incredible My Hero Academia look, recreating Kyoka Jiro. Jiro’s quirk is Earphone Jack, and as the name suggests, she has two headphone jacks that hang from her earlobes that she can control and use as weapons.

Kaya’s hair emulates Jiro’s vibrant purple locks, hanging in a bob with longer sections at the front to frame the face, next to which you can see the iconic headphone jacks. She also has the small red triangles painted under her eyes, which are an interesting contrast with the bold purple contacts from TTDEYE.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaya Rogoyski (@kayarogoyski)

The salmon-pink top and leather jacket perfectly coordinate with each other, and combined with the fingerless white gloves have this cosplayer looking exactly like her anime counterpart.

Kaya even noted in the description of the post that she had borrowed an electric guitar from her husband, and it definitely was the perfect way to complete the look, the stunning guitar looking great alongside the makeup and outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaya Rogoyski (@kayarogoyski)

Commenters were absolutely loving this cosplayer’s take on Jiro, saying, “you look incredible, I love the guitar and the edit!” and, “Jiro is the real best girl, she’s so under-appreciated. You captured her perfectly in this cosplay!”

The stunning cosplay turned out really well, and was definitely appreciated among fans of the show.