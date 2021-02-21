WoW cosplayer’s insane Bolvar Fordragon creation steals the show at BlizzConline 2021

At BlizzConline 2021, one Belgian cosplayer blew the judges away with an awesome take on World of Warcraft’s Bolvar Fordragon to take the top spot in the highly-anticipated Community Cosplay Contest.

One of the best parts about BlizzCon is all of the awesome stuff we get to see from the minds of fans, and even though things were a bit different for BlizzConline in February 2021, fantastic community creations were not in short supply.

Among all of the songs, artwork, and adorable WarCraft dog skits, there was plenty of cosplay to go through.

After things were whittled down to the final four, Belgian cosplayer Hartigan Cosplay‘s crazy Bolvar Fordragon look took the top spot overall and bragging rights until the next convention.

Huge congratulations to @HartiganCosplay as Bolvar Fordragon for winning the Cosplay category AND Best In Show in our #BlizzConline Community Showcase! The competition was fierce. 🔥 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/YIFq2g44qP — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) February 20, 2021

Hartigan’s Bolvar is about as close to the in-game character as you can get on our earthly realm. An evil red glow is coming from behind the skin and armor that resembles burning coals, perfect for ol’ Fordragon.

If that wasn’t enough to impress you, otherworldly smoke is also pouring out of every nook and cranny, which along with the pure amount of attention to detail really makes it seem like he just stepped out of a WarCraft Cinematic.

Funnily enough, Hartigan did actually partner with Blizzard to recreate Shadowlands cinematic a few months ago, and it’s honestly tough to tell the shots of him apart from the actual video.

It looks like it would take all day to get into and out of Bolvar’s skin, but according to the cosplayer it only takes around 12 minutes to get into. There are still a ridiculous amount of parts that go into it though, as you can see in this video Hartigan posted of how it all goes together.

There was definitely some tough competition, but the general opinion among fans is that this WoW-inspired creation is one of the best Blizzard cosplays they’ve ever seen, if not one of the best ones ever.

The contest might not have been held live like in past years, but the quality of cosplays and creations just continues to improve, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.