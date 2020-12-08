Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into true-to-life Nezuko Kamado

A Demon Slayer cosplayer went viral on Instagram after showcasing her mind-blowing transformation into Nezuko Kamado.

Demon Slayer was undeniably the breakout anime of 2019. The dark series has quickly grown into a worldwide phenomena with its first movie Mugen Train on track to become Japan’s highest-grossing film of all time.

A talented cosplayer made waves on social media after sharing her real life take on one of the show’s lead protagonists, Nezuko Kamado. The artist looks so much like the beloved character, it’s almost as if the heroine has clawed her way out of the screen.

Demon Slayer cosplayer wows as perfect Nezuko

The anime opens up with Nezuko and her family being brutally attacked by an evil creature. Narrowly escaping with her life, Kamado is turned into a demon through a curse.

Cosplayer ‘kyatorin‘ brought the heroine to life in a stunning post on Instagram. Photographer ‘deaththeasian’ captured the artist re-creating an iconic scene from the show where Nezuko gets her claws and fangs out.

Kyatorin showed off her insanely accurate costume, effortlessly mirroirng Kamado’s pink patterned yukata and black kimono which drapes over her shoulders. She also used makeup to depict little drops of blood around her lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kyatorin

In another picture, this time taken by ‘6sidedproductions’, the artist posed as the heroine outdoors with a gorgeous nature backdrop. The cosplayer absolutely nailed Nezuko’s look, from her black and orange hair to her bamboo gag. The incredible setting of the photoshoot ties the whole piece together, and could easily be mistaken for the forests seen throughout the anime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kyatorin

Fans of the breakout series are in luck as its story returned in 2020 in the form of the theatrical release, Mugen Train. The feature-length film bridges the gap between Season 1 and 2.

Read More: Kill la Kill cosplayer stuns as Studio Trigger heroine Ryuko Matoi



Those looking to see what the hype is about and catch up before the show returns can watch all episodes of the first arc on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.