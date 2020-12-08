Logo
Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into true-to-life Nezuko Kamado

Published: 8/Dec/2020 18:43

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer anime.
Ufotable / Instagram: @kyatorin

A Demon Slayer cosplayer went viral on Instagram after showcasing her mind-blowing transformation into Nezuko Kamado. 

Demon Slayer was undeniably the breakout anime of 2019. The dark series has quickly grown into a worldwide phenomena with its first movie Mugen Train on track to become Japan’s highest-grossing film of all time.

A talented cosplayer made waves on social media after sharing her real life take on one of the show’s lead protagonists, Nezuko Kamado. The artist looks so much like the beloved character, it’s almost as if the heroine has clawed her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of Nezuko angry in Demon Slayer anime.
Crunchyroll / Ufotable
Nezuko stars in the hit 2019 anime Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer cosplayer wows as perfect Nezuko

The anime opens up with Nezuko and her family being brutally attacked by an evil creature. Narrowly escaping with her life, Kamado is turned into a demon through a curse.

Cosplayer ‘kyatorin‘ brought the heroine to life in a stunning post on Instagram. Photographer ‘deaththeasian’ captured the artist re-creating an iconic scene from the show where Nezuko gets her claws and fangs out.

Kyatorin showed off her insanely accurate costume, effortlessly mirroirng Kamado’s pink patterned yukata and black kimono which drapes over her shoulders. She also used makeup to depict little drops of blood around her lips.

 



 

@kyatorin

In another picture, this time taken by ‘6sidedproductions’, the artist posed as the heroine outdoors with a gorgeous nature backdrop. The cosplayer absolutely nailed Nezuko’s look, from her black and orange hair to her bamboo gag.  The incredible setting of the photoshoot ties the whole piece together, and could easily be mistaken for the forests seen throughout the anime.

 



 

@kyatorin

Fans of the breakout series are in luck as its story returned in 2020 in the form of the theatrical release, Mugen Train. The feature-length film bridges the gap between Season 1 and 2.

Those looking to see what the hype is about and catch up before the show returns can watch all episodes of the first arc on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.

My Hero Academia cosplayer disintegrates her rivals as Tomura Shigaraki

Published: 8/Dec/2020 6:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Cosplay
Instagram: @ashxeiji / Viz Media

My Hero Academia is mostly about the heroes, but the villains are equally important, especially their leader, Tomura Shigaraki, and a talented cosplayer paid her respects by bringing him to life with a female twist.

My Hero Academia is filled with all kinds of different heroes and villains. However, it’s hard to find one creepier than the main antagonist and leader of the League of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki.

In many ways, he’s the perfect villain. He has a malicious and twisted personality, he won’t hesitate to do unthinkable acts like murdering innocent people, and his primary goal is to rattle society to its core.

My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Cosplay
Viz Media
Tomura Shigaraki is the main antagonist in My Hero Academia.

Interestingly, Tomura Shigaraki is a popular choice among cosplayers. Some sympathize with his troubled upbringing, while others simply think he’s a cool villain. Either way, a cosplayer named Anna wanted to bring him to life, and she nailed it.

“That weight in my heart is never gonna go away,” she said, referring to a quote. “It’s why I hate everything. Every living, breathing thing just rubs me the wrong way. So why not destroy it all? Why not destroy everything?”

 



 

Ännä (@ashxeiji)

It’s not too hard to find clothes similar to the ones Tomura Shigaraki wears. Anna slipped into a black hoodie, jacket, and pants, and they look great. However, it’s much harder to replicate the hair, scars, and bruises, and she hit the ball right out of the park.

Anna also rounded off her cosplay with a perfect model of a disembodied hand. Tomura Shigaraki carries fourteen of them in total and sometimes has them holding on to a different part of his body. She posed with it attached to her face in a second picture.

 



 

Ännä (@ashxeiji)

Anna struck another ominous pose while sitting in what looks like a mysterious stone window surrounded by vines. It provides a different perspective on her cosplay from further back, and she looks ridiculously cool.

It highlights how much attention to detail she put in the scars on her lip and under her eyes. They’re still noticeable in darker lighting without needing a close-up. The skull adds to the overall creepy vibe too. “Every story needs its hero and its villain,” she said.

 



 

Ännä (@ashxeiji)

It’s nice to see My Hero Academia’s villains get some love from talented cosplayers like Anna. They might be less likable than heroes, but they’re still interesting and cool characters.

Hopefully, Anna’s brilliant re-creation of Tomura Shigaraki motivates others to follow suit and take a walk on the wild side.