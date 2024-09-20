10 most underrated anime of 2024 so far

The Fall 2024 anime season is almost here, with a bunch of exciting titles. It’s been an incredible year for anime fans, with no shortage of thrilling series, whether it’s been brand-new hits or returning favorites.

From follow-ups to My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer to new additions such as Kaiju No. 8 and Delicious in Dungeon, we’ve been spoiled for choice.

However, while major franchises gathered most of the highlights this year, some incredible anime was inevitably sidelined.

There will always be shows that fail to gather attention, so here are the 10 most underrated anime from 2024 that deserve more recognition.

A Sign of Affection

A Sign of Affection, based on the manga of the same name, made its debut in January 2024. It’s a fun, romantic comedy centering around Yuki, a hearing-impaired university student who rarely communicates with anyone other than her best friend, Rin Fujishiro.

However, her life begins to change after she meets Rin’s common friend, the silver-haired and multilingual Itsuomi Nagi.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off

This endearing anime follows Warumono-san, a member of a malevolent organization whose mission is to invade Earth and wipe out humanity. Even though he is an evil extraterrestrial being, Warumomo looks for a place to rest.

Enjoying his peaceful life after committing evil deeds, he visits pandas at the zoo, buys ice creams, and spends his time enjoying a simple human life. This wholesome story centers around his inner thoughts as he tries new experiences or does mundane things like going to a convenience store.

Sasaki and Peeps

Sasaki and Peeps is an unconventional Isekai anime following Sasaki, a middle-aged man and a corporate slave. To fill the emptiness in his life, he visits a pet shop and adopts a bird. Much to his surprise, that bird is a legendary mage with the ability to cross between worlds.

Sasaki’s ordinary life turns upside down when the bird drags him into a fantasy world. He wants these new powers to live a peaceful and comfortable life, but there are always those who stand in his way.

The Witch and the Beast

Blending dark and sassy characters in a fantasy setting, The Witch and the Beast is an intriguing anime centering around Guideau and Ashaf. The mystery, action, and complexity of the plot will captivate you from the beginning.

Guideau is a feral girl with the eyes of a beast, while Ashaf is a soft-spoken man with delicate features. One day, this unexpected duo land in a village ruled by a witch who is regarded as their hero. The truth, however, is very different, and Ashaf and Guideau are well aware of this.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

This is a reboot anime based on Isuna Hasekura’s manga Spice and Wolf. It follows Kraft Lawrence, a traveling merchant, who finds Holo sleeping in his cart. She introduces herself as a wolf-deity.

Holo bargains with the merchant to take her along on his travels in exchange for sharing her wisdom of “Holo the Wisewolf” and increasing his profits. So, Lawrence begins traveling with her, finding new meaning in life along the way.

6. Wind Breaker

This underrated 2024 anime is based on a manga by Satoru Nii. Winter Breaker follows Haruka Sakura, who’s been ostracized by everyone around him for his unusual looks. After transferring to Furin High School, he begins to avoid weaklings and is only interested in the strong.

The school is infamous for having degenerates known for their brawling strength, but this isn’t the reality. In a town brimming with crime, the students at Furin use their strength to protect ordinary citizens.

7. The Elusive Samurai

The Elusive Samurai centers around Tokiyuki Houjou, a carefree eight-year-old noble. He is uninterested in the responsibilities that come with being the heir of a Shogun. He often runs away and hides from his advisors to skip swordsmanship and archery training.

However, his easy-going life is destroyed by an unexpected coup as the child loses his entire clan. Just when Tokiyuki is drowning in despair, he stumbles upon enigmatic priest Yorisige Suwa. The story continues as the young Samurai finds a new purpose in his life.

8. Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is one of the most underrated fantasy anime of 2024. The protagonist, Will Serfort, wants to keep his promise to a dear childhood friend by becoming a Magia Vander. This title only belongs to mighty magicians who sit atop the Wizard’s Tower.

However, his dream is difficult to achieve since he struggles to perform even the simplest of spells. The anime follows his journey as he joins the Regarden Magical Academy, which serves as the first step in learning about magic.

9. Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary

This mystery drama is written by Honobu Yonezawa, popular for his work on Hyouka, and centers around high school students Jougorou Kobato and Yuki Osanai. Kobato has incredible investigative abilities but he realizes this is not of value.

So, he makes a deal with his friend Yuki to live an ordinary life. However, they get involved in a bunch of mysterious incidents that jeopardize their aim for a tranquil, simple life.

10. Twilight Out of Focus

Twilight Out of Focus is a Boy’s Love anime following Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Ootomo. They are roommates who set some boundaries by making three promises in front of a camera: Mao must not tell anyone Hisashi is gay, Hiashi must never fall in love with Mao, and the two must never disturb each other’s personal time.

However, although these promises are simple, their high school makes things difficult for them when the film club wants to cast Hisashi as a lead role in a Boy’s Love movie. When the filming begins, Mao is forced to confront these complex emotions front on.

However, although these promises are simple, their high school makes things difficult for them when the film club wants to cast Hisashi as a lead role in a Boy's Love movie. When the filming begins, Mao is forced to confront these complex emotions front on.