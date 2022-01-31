Demon Slayer cosplayer spreads her wings as butterfly-like Shinobu Kocho

Mariah Mallad, also known as Momokun in the cosplay community, geared up for the end of Demon Slayer Season 2 by pulling off a sensational transformation into Shinobu Kocho.

Momokun needs no introduction. In addition to being one of the most popular cosplayers on social media with a fanbase that stands at 1.6 million followers strong, she also has her own studio, The Peachy Collective.

Here at Dexerto, we’ve been fortunate enough to cover her work in the past year. This includes everything from Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil, Mei from Overwatch, and Mt. Lady from My Hero Academia.

As a self-professed anime lover, it was only a matter of time before she stepped into the shoes of a Demon Slayer character. And to mark the occasion, she decided to transform into none other than Shinobu Kocho.

“Though you may be small, be brave. There’s anger in us all,” wrote Momokun in reference to Shinobu’s unique backstory, complexion, and personality. She managed to capture all of those qualities in the cosplay, too.

It’s got everything from the butterfly-themed robe, hairclip, and knee-high socks to the Demon Slayer Corps uniform, the purple and black hair, and more.

She even rounded it off nicely with some purple contact lenses.