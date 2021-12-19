Demon Slayer cosplayer allures fans as charming Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

Kinpatsu Cosplay celebrated the return of Demon Slayer Season 2 in style by transforming into Mitsuri Kanroji, the soft-spoken Love Pillar of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Demon Slayer Season 2 is plodding along, much to the delight of fans who had to wait two years for the show to pick up where it left off. The third episode of the season is around the corner, and there are many more to come.

To add to the hype, cosplayers have been doing their best to bring their favorite characters to life in the flesh. In December alone, we’ve seen stunning takes on Nezuko Kamado and Shinobu Kocho.

Now it’s Mitsuri Kanroji’s turn to join the fray.

Kinpatsu Cosplay has wowed us in the past with her stunning transformations into Princess Peach and My Hero Academia’s Rabbit Miruko. This time, she had a crack at Mitsuri Kanroji, and the result was the epitome of perfection.

Her cosplay had everything from the pink and green hair, the green eyes, and the stylish Demon Slayer Corps uniform. She also included the green knee-high socks, the pink and white sandals, and of course, the trademark sword.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinpatsu Cosplay (@kinpatsucosplay)

Kinpatsu Cosplay has a whopping 450,000 followers on Instagram. Many of them left comments praising her cosplay. “You look amazing!” wrote one fan. “That’s so accurate and super cute, too!” wrote another.

Mitsuri Kanroji is the ninth-most popular character in the show, according to MyAnimeList polls. However, when it comes to Demon Slayer — everyone in the Corps is a fan-favorite.