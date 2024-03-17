Demon Slayer fans have chosen the most badass lines in the franchise — and they’re brutal

Demon Slayer has a penchant for strong one-liners. Given that it focuses on a secret war between humans and demons, there are plenty of killer barbs thrown around between either side.

This is more true of the manga than the anime show, since the former is re-contextualized for the latter. But Tanjiro’s ongoing journey to rid the world of demons has yielded many strong quotes throughout the franchise so far.

Some of these emanate from Demon Slayer’s protagonist himself, others are from the supporting cast, some of whom are truly psychopathic in nature. All part of what’s made the road to Demon Slayer Season 4 so entertaining.

As we head into the Hashira Training Arc, some fans have been reminiscing about not just their favorite quotes, but the “hardest” lines. In other words, the most badass and spine-chilling bits of dialogue, and some are goosebump-inducing.

Demon Slayer fans choose the “hardest lines” from the franchise

A Reddit thread has been listing hardcore lines from across Demon Slayer, highlighting points that made us realize something was about to go down. The first is an obvious choice: Tanjiro saying, “Nah I’d win” to Kenjaku when asked if he expects to lose.

But then, we get an ongoing list of other bangers. “Why were you even born?” from Kanao gets a shout out, and Giyu Tomioka pointedly stating, “I have no name to give to the like of yours” to a demon.

One of Gyomei’s whole pages gets a look in, as you might expect, where he gives one of his several cutting gestures. It’s all a reminder of just how well Koyoharu Gotouge sets up characters and conflicts, and how strong an engine their universe is for awesome moments.

If you’d like to check out more top class heroes and villains, we have a list of the best anime like Demon Slayer that has plenty.