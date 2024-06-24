Nightmare fuel Elden Ring bug lets players cosplay as Marionette Soldier

Elden Ring players have discovered a hilarious bug that morphs their character into a biological nightmare, mimicking one of the foes in the game.

A clip of the visual anomaly was shared on Reddit under the caption “Um…I don’t think that’s right,” and depicts the player’s avatar engaged in what’s best described as spineless dancing.

Wielding the Dancing Blade of Ranah, a new weapon introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree, the user’s Tarnished appears to split their spinal column, moving their upper torso and limbs independently of their lower extremities.

Responses have likened the attack animations to that of Elden Ring’s Marionette Soldier enemy, which behaves in a similarly erratic manner.

“Finally, Marionetter Soldier cosplay,” joked one reply, while others likened the almost balletic movements to the Flexile Sentry and Dancer of the Boreal Valley from Dark Souls II and Dark Souls III, respectively.

“That’s how I feel the attack combos of bosses are in the DLC,” quipped another, referring to the fact that several bosses – Messmer the Impaler and Rellana, to name two – found in Shadow of the Erdtree’s Shadow Realm move with a cadence far beyond that possible for the player.

Want to recreate the bug for yourself? Well, according to OP, it is repeatable, albeit not reliably.

“Literally all I did was use the Ash or War while walking forward, and then just turned around”, they specified, though admitted recreating it for footage took a few attempts. It’s not clear if Dancing Blade of Ranah is required to perform the quirky glitch, but players can find the weapon for themselves by visiting the Southern Nameless Mausoleum and defeating the Dancer of Ranah there.

Before making the journey, though, it’s probably a good idea to boost your Scadutree Blessing level. The feature is a core component of Shadow of the Erdtree and can make your life in the Shadow Lands much easier.

