Danganronpa cosplayer is the Ultimate Fashionista as crazy Junko Enoshima - Dexerto

Danganronpa cosplayer is the Ultimate Fashionista as crazy Junko Enoshima

Published: 13/Feb/2021 18:23

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer nozzomi_coplayer next to Junko from Danganronpa
Instagram: nozzomi_cosplay / Spike Chunsoft

Danganronpa

Fan-favorite character Junko Enoshima has been stunningly recreated by cosplayer ‘nozzomi_cosplay,’ perfecting the character’s look in some stunning images, and bringing her personality to life in a series of TikToks.

First released in 2010, Danganronpa is a visual novel game franchise developed by Spike Chunsoft, that features a cast of vibrant and often bizarre characters, which, combined with its chilling concept, make for a game people keep wanting to come back to.

The story focuses on a terrifying school, that you can only ‘graduate’ and therefore escape from by murdering one of your fellow classmates and getting away with it. The thrilling plot has definitely earned its loyal following.

Junko Enoshima in Danganronpa.
Spike Chunsoft
Junko’s menacing and erratic behavior make her a frightening prospect.

Junko Enoshima is the Ultimate Fashionista of the game, but more than her fashion, she’s known for being slightly unhinged. However, her personality has not scared fans off, in fact, it’s done quite the opposite.

Cosplayers in particular have fallen for Junko thanks to her fascinating personality and unique aesthetic, and nozzomo_cosplay was one such creator who decided to recreate the character, doing a fantastic job in the process.

Their blonde hair mimics Junko’s thick, voluminous waves, that fall in bunches down the side of their head. The pigtails are, of course, clipped with the iconic twin bear clips that replicate Monokuma’s two sides.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🍒Cherry🍒 (@nozzomi_cosplay)

This theme carries on with the stuffed toy Monokuma that they’re holding, tying the image together perfectly. The red of their bow is replicated in Monouma’s eyes and the cosplayer’s red fingernails, showing amazing attention to detail that makes the whole cosplay pop.

Nozzomi also really brought Junko to life in a series of TikToks featuring the character, matching Junko’s energy, and showing off the stunning lenses from freshladycontactlenses that really make the cosplay stand out.

@nozzomi_cosplay

Duets ? ❤🖤 #danganronpa #junkoenoshimacosplay #junkopose #danganronpacosplay #german

♬ original sound – pumf

The school uniform features the classic black, white and red color combo, and with the ribbons and bows matching the placement in Junko’s original outfit, it’s hard to find a flaw in this amazing recreation.

This cosplay was certainly a success for nozzomi, looking every bit the part of the fan-favorite character.

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer stuns fans as real life Gym Leader Bea

Published: 13/Feb/2021 0:53 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 0:54

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / Instagram: @thevirtualgeisha

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon cosplayer left the Sword & Shield community in awe after bringing Stow-on-Side Gym Leader Bea to life with her viral costume. 

Pokemon’s eight generation release Sword & Shield introduced fans to a whole host of new characters. However, fans can’t seem to get enough of Gym Leader Bea.

Prolific cosplayer ‘thevirtualgeisha‘ wowed fans of the Nintendo Switch RPGs when she unveiled her insanely accurate portrayal of the Fighting-type Trainer.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword Gym Leader Bea.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Sword-exclusive Gym Leader has become a hit with Pokemon fans.

Pokemon cosplayer goes viral as real life Gym Leader Bea

Popular cosplayer Virtual Geisha is known for her incredibly detailed re-creations of popular anime and video game characters. With over 265k followers on Instagram, she is one of the best in her field.

The artist made shockwaves in the Pokemon community when she shared her pitch-perfect portrayal of Sword & Shield Gym Leader Bea.

In her January 28 social media post, the star mirrored the Trainer’s iconic battle pose with an Ultra Ball while showcasing her faithful depiction of the heroine’s white and orange Galar League uniform.

The cosplay quickly went viral on the r/Pokemon subreddit after Geisha posted new shots on the Nintendo forum. The artist wowed by faithfully pulling off the character’s fighting leg kicks from the RPG. At the time of writing, the post already has over 15k upvotes.

My Bea cosplay! I hope you like it 🙂 from pokemon

Fans were stunned by how much she looks like the popular Gen 8 character, such as one player who wrote, “This is. the best Bea cosplay I’ve seen so far, you really did a great job.” Others agreed. “Damn honestly wow! You look exactly like Bea!” another fan exclaimed. The community thought the cosplay was so accurate, it was almost as if she had kicked her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to incredible Sword & Shield Gym Leader Bea cosplay.

Pokemon fans in love with the version-exclusive Gym Leader are in luck as the Fighting-type made her return to Sword & Shield in the Crown Tundra DLC which debuted in October 2020.

Players are able to team up with Bea in the new Galar Star Tournament. Who knows, perhaps the silver-haired fighter will make an appearance again later on in the series due to her popularity.