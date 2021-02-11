Kakegurui cosplayer gambles big as Student Council President Kirari

A Kakegurui cosplayer has done a wonderful job at recreating the look of the series antagonist, Student Council President Kirari Momobami, and she looks ripped right from the anime.

Kakegurui is easily one of the most popular newer animes. The series mostly takes place in Hyakkaou Private Academy, a school with a whole caste system centered around gambling.

At the top of the food chain is Kirari Momobami. Despite her good looks and rather relaxed demeanor, she is a skilled gambler with a psychotic personality who always seems to have an ace up her sleeve.

Cosplayer pearlipink did a fantastic job at replicating the look of the anime villain, matching her airbrushed face, knotted hair, and icy cold lipstick.

Everything from Kirari’s school attire to even her pose seems on point with this cosplayer, who seems to very much be embodying the character.

Pearlipink also nailed the antagonist’s eyes, which have this eerie blue gaze. Definitely, the kind of poker face that will leave you guessing what she’s holding. Not the type of person you want to meet in a night out at the casino.

The cosplayer even posted a little makeup tutorial and listed all of the products she used to come up with her incredible look. Some of the items listed include NYX Born to Glow concealer, NYX Epic Ink Liner, and face paint for the lips and eyebrows.

If that wasn’t enough, pearlipink was also able to pull off the look of series star Yumeko Jabami with her lush black hair and a seductive smile that is bound to make unsuspecting victims put their chips in the middle.

It’s quite clear that she has a lot of talent as a cosplayer and does a fantastic job at bringing the anime to life.

Unfortunately, there is no sign that a third season of the anime is happening, despite its success. That said, should it ever return, we fully expect pearlipink to up the ante and showcase yet another cosplay featuring characters from the show.