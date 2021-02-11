Logo
Kakegurui cosplayer gambles big as Student Council President Kirari

Published: 11/Feb/2021 0:23

by Michael Gwilliam
Kakegurui Kiari cosplay
Instagram/pearlipink/MAPPA

A Kakegurui cosplayer has done a wonderful job at recreating the look of the series antagonist, Student Council President Kirari Momobami, and she looks ripped right from the anime.

Kakegurui is easily one of the most popular newer animes. The series mostly takes place in Hyakkaou Private Academy, a school with a whole caste system centered around gambling.

At the top of the food chain is Kirari Momobami. Despite her good looks and rather relaxed demeanor, she is a skilled gambler with a psychotic personality who always seems to have an ace up her sleeve.

Cosplayer pearlipink did a fantastic job at replicating the look of the anime villain, matching her airbrushed face, knotted hair, and icy cold lipstick.

Everything from Kirari’s school attire to even her pose seems on point with this cosplayer, who seems to very much be embodying the character.

Pearlipink also nailed the antagonist’s eyes, which have this eerie blue gaze. Definitely, the kind of poker face that will leave you guessing what she’s holding. Not the type of person you want to meet in a night out at the casino.

The cosplayer even posted a little makeup tutorial and listed all of the products she used to come up with her incredible look. Some of the items listed include NYX Born to Glow concealer, NYX Epic Ink Liner, and face paint for the lips and eyebrows.

A post shared by PEARL🧋17 🌸 BLM! (@pearlipink)

If that wasn’t enough, pearlipink was also able to pull off the look of series star Yumeko Jabami with her lush black hair and a seductive smile that is bound to make unsuspecting victims put their chips in the middle.

It’s quite clear that she has a lot of talent as a cosplayer and does a fantastic job at bringing the anime to life.

Unfortunately, there is no sign that a third season of the anime is happening, despite its success. That said, should it ever return, we fully expect pearlipink to up the ante and showcase yet another cosplay featuring characters from the show.

My Hero Academia cosplayer shines as explosive female Katsuki Bakugo

Published: 10/Feb/2021 8:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Bakugo Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @shellanin_

My Hero Academia

Katsuki Bakugo is one of the coolest characters in My Hero Academia, and despite his flaws, he’s a personal favorite to many fans, including a talented cosplayer named Shellanin.

My Hero Academia introduces Katsuki Bakugo as a rather unlikeable character. He’s rude, arrogant, and aggressive, which is probably due to the fact he’s naturally powerful compared to his peers.

However, he softens up a little as the series progresses thanks to a series of personal defeats and reality checks. His undesirable traits don’t completely fade, but he becomes more likable and seems to develop a kinship with his classmates.

For that reason, he’s become a popular choice among fans who love the fact he’s changing. Plus, the fact he’s incredibly strong and has an awesome quirk and hero costume makes him all the more appealing.

Bones / Crunchyroll
The short-tempered student is beloved by fans.

A popular cosplayer named Shellanin has already dressed up as other My Hero Academia characters including Himiko Toga and Camie Utsushimi. However, for one of her latest pieces, she decided to dress up as Katsuki Bakugo.

He also happens to be her favorite character, and it’s clear that her affinity towards him helped with the epic transformation.

“[Bakugo] Katsuki is my [favorite] My Hero Academia character,” she wrote. “I’m so happy to finally be cosplaying him!” Her fans were happy too because it turned out to be an absolute treat.

Shellanin captured all the important details in his costume. It includes everything from the black sleeveless tank top with an orange X in the center to the metallic neck brace, grenade-themed gauntlets, and utility belt.

But that’s not all. She didn’t forget about the knee guards, combat boots, and the trademark black mask with jagged flame-like shards protruding from the back. Admittedly, the costume was created and designed by the talented miccostumes. Still, Shellanin wore it so well, she made it her own.

All in all, it’s one of the best Katsuki Bakugo cosplays we’ve ever seen. My Hero Academia fans have been going nuts over it on social media, and rightfully so. Shellanin deserves all the kind words coming her way.