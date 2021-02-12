Darling in the Franxx cosplayer destroys Klaxosaurs as perfect Zero Two

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer made waves on social media after bringing the show’s popular heroine, Zero Two, to life in a viral TikTok.

Despite only releasing in 2018, Darling in the Franxx is quickly being considered a classic anime. A joint project between CloverWorks and Studio Trigger, the romance mecha has captivated viewers.

A talented cosplayer showed her love for the show by bringing its protagonist Zero Two to life. The artist showed off her incredible depiction of the heroine in a video that will be sure to leave fans of the series in awe.

Epic Zero Two Darling in the Franxx cosplay

The anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is on the brink of destruction from Klaxosaurs. Children such as Zero Two are bred to pilot mechs called Franxx to take on the giant creatures.

Cosplayer ‘elise.uwuu’ made waves on social media after sharing her incredible transformation into the enigmatic character. The artist posed in her iconic red and white trimmed bodysuit, which the protagonist wears when piloting her robot.

Elise perfectly captured Zero Two’s look, faithfully recreating her striking blue gaze, which is accentuated by her red and black winged mascara. She even mirrored the heroine’s flowing pink hair, which sits beneath her two red horns that pop out of her white headband.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the cosplayer brought the anime character to life in an adorable TikTok that quickly went viral. In the clip, the Elise re-enacts a scene from the series when the heroine asks if protagonist Hero will be her “darling”.

Darling in the Franxx became the breakout new show of the 2018 anime series. Despite its growing popularity and demand for more episodes, so far there has been no announcements for a sequel.

Those wanting to see what all the hype is about are in luck as you can catch every single episode right now on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.