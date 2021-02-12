Logo
Cosplay

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer destroys Klaxosaurs as perfect Zero Two

Published: 12/Feb/2021 18:54

by Brent Koepp
CloverWorks / Trigger / Instagram: @elise.uwuu

Share

Darling in the Franxx

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer made waves on social media after bringing the show’s popular heroine, Zero Two, to life in a viral TikTok.

Despite only releasing in 2018, Darling in the Franxx is quickly being considered a classic anime. A joint project between CloverWorks and Studio Trigger, the romance mecha has captivated viewers.

A talented cosplayer showed her love for the show by bringing its protagonist Zero Two to life. The artist showed off her incredible depiction of the heroine in a video that will be sure to leave fans of the series in awe.

Screenshot of Zero Two dragging Hiro in Darling in the Franxx anime.
CloverWorks / Trigger
The pink-haired protagonist is already becoming a classic anime heroine.

Epic Zero Two Darling in the Franxx cosplay

The anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is on the brink of destruction from Klaxosaurs. Children such as Zero Two are bred to pilot mechs called Franxx to take on the giant creatures.

Cosplayer ‘elise.uwuu’ made waves on social media after sharing her incredible transformation into the enigmatic character. The artist posed in her iconic red and white trimmed bodysuit, which the protagonist wears when piloting her robot. 

Elise perfectly captured Zero Two’s look, faithfully recreating her striking blue gaze, which is accentuated by her red and black winged mascara. She even mirrored the heroine’s flowing pink hair, which sits beneath her two red horns that pop out of her white headband.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the cosplayer brought the anime character to life in an adorable TikTok that quickly went viral. In the clip, the Elise re-enacts a scene from the series when the heroine asks if protagonist Hero will be her “darling”. 

Darling in the Franxx became the breakout new show of the 2018 anime series. Despite its growing popularity and demand for more episodes, so far there has been no announcements for a sequel.

Those wanting to see what all the hype is about are in luck as you can catch every single episode right now on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Anime

Incredible anime pastel aesthetic gaming setup goes viral

Published: 11/Feb/2021 13:22 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 13:34

by Lauren Bergin
Insane Anime Gaming Setup Room Twitter Pastel Aesthetic
Twitter: shryma

Share

All of us dream of the perfect bedroom, but a Twitter user’s anime themed room that is just dripping with pastel aesthetic has gone viral. 

When it comes to our bedrooms, it’s the one place where we’re in control of the decor. Whether you’re still living at home or have your own place, your bedroom always feels like the place where you can let your creative interior design juices run wild.

While the internet went wild a few months ago because one Twitch streamer expressed her distaste for having plants in her bedroom, this time one Twitter user’s room has gone viral for a very different reason.

Instead of debating whether or not plans should feature in bedrooms across the globe, Twitter has jumped on an anime pastel gaming setup that makes this user’s bedroom look amazing.

Anime pastel gaming setup overtakes Twitter

Shrimp, an artist based out of the United Arab Emirates, shared photos of her gaming setup. The Tweet, posted on February 9, has received almost 60k likes and has garnered a colossal 6.2k comments.

Everything from her nails to her keyboard are adorned in baby pink, and the whole space is gently illuminated by a neon blue sign written in Japanese.

Her walls have the iconic Demon Hunter masks from the anime ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ hanging just above her PC, and on the floor there’s an adorable rug featuring Killua Zoldyck from the classic Hunter X Hunter.

In response to a whole host of users who couldn’t believe what they were seeing, Shrimp has given us a 360 degree panorama video of the coveted anime inspired bedroom just to prove that it is, in fact, a real place.

What makes the whole thing even most astounding, however, is when you look at how the room was before versus the anime paradise that it’s been transformed into.

Twitter loves this insane bedroom

It’s safe to say that the Twitter sphere are obsessed with Shrimp’s pastel anime aesthetic. If the likes and retweets weren’t proof enough, here are some of the best community reactions.

Spanish 100 Thieves content creator Neeko asked the anime superfan where she acquired her amazing collection of Japanese inspired goodies.

A second commenter responded that they didn’t care that gender stereotypes dictate men shouldn’t be using pink gear, Shrimp’s setup was just too beautiful.

A final respondent took note that gamer was a Valorant fan from her screen, and noted that Future Earth’s iconic Sentinel Killjoy wouldn’t go amiss in a room like this one.

It’s safe to say we’d love a room like this one, and the hard work and effort that Shrimp has put into designing and collecting everything is commendable. Maybe one day we’ll be able to bring our creativity to life like this, but until then we can watch on in awe as she continues to reveal more of her gaming space.