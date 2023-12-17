Cyberpunk 2077 fan creates stunning fully-functional Mantis Blades

The Mantis Blades are some of Cyberpunk’s coolest in-game items and one player amazingly recreated them in stunning detail.

Despite Cyberpunk 2077‘s polarizing launch three years ago, the game’s artwork and setting inspired fans worldwide to jump on the cosplay train.

Thousands of players have recreated their take on V or even Rogue Amendiares to stunning results. With a sequel in the works, there’s bound to be even more incredible cosplay and fan recreations.

However, one fan takes the cake with this amazing creation of the in-game Mantis Blades.

Blacksmith recreates Cyberpunk 2077’s Mantis Blades

Twitter/X user Zibartas is an avid fanatic of blacksmithing, animatronics, and cosplaying. Look through his profile or YouTube account, and you’ll see some truly incredible works of art, including a fully functional Mercy outfit from Overwatch. Needless to say, it’s mindblowing how easy he makes it look.

Aside from a stretch of recreating in-game items and outfits from Overwatch, he’s been working on the Mantis Blades from Cyberpunk 2077, the cyberware that produces blades from the user’s arms. Zibartas shared a brief look back in November at the blades in their infancy.

Zibartas just shared the final product, and the result was worth the wait. As an ode to Sandayu Oda, Zibartas’ blades boast the iconic reddish glow, as he flexes them in real-time.

Safe to say, all the interactions flooding in loved every second of Zibartas’ Mantis Blades recreation. Scrolling through the replies, every response read along the lines of “This is impressive” or “Incredible work!”

Much like his other work, Zibartas confirmed a video tutorial will be up on his YouTube channel at some point. If you’re determined to match his style, it might take you some time, but it’ll be worth the wait for a pair of functioning Mantis Blades.