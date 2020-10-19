 Cowboy Bebop cosplayer becomes queen of hearts as perfect Faye Valentine - Dexerto
Cosplay

Cowboy Bebop cosplayer becomes queen of hearts as perfect Faye Valentine

Published: 19/Oct/2020 19:28

by Brent Koepp
cowboy bebop faye valentine cosplay
Sunrise / Instagram: @luciolescosplay, @micheltakumacosplay

Cowboy Bebop

A Cowboy Bebop cosplayer shared an insanely accurate Faye Valentine costume. The artist teamed up with talented photographers to bring the popular anime to life like you’ve never seen before.

Despite releasing in 1998, Cowboy Bebop is still one of the most popular animes of all time. Viewers fell in love with its fast-paced jazz style, and story about a ragtag group of bounty hunters in space.

Celebrating the influential series, a talented cosplayer transformed into beloved heroine Faye Valentine. Her stunning photography and mind blowing re-creation of the character will be sure to leave fans in awe.

faye valentine in cowboy bebop
Sunrise / Funimation
The beloved bounty hunter is a protagonist in Cowboy Bebop.

Cowboy Bebop cosplayer brings Faye Valentine to life

While much of the anime centers on protagonist Spike Spiegel, the bounty hunter picks up several crewmates throughout the story, such as Faye Valentine. The ragtag group travel across space aboard the Bebop spaceship. 

Cosplayer ‘luciolescosplay’ transformed into the purple-haired heroine with a jaw-dropping costume on Instagram. The artist teamed up with photographer ‘micheltakumacosplay’ who helped bring the anime to life with incredible skills. 

Posing in the character’s signature two-piece yellow outfit, the artist mirrored Valentine’s look effortlessly. She even included Faye’s signature red jacket which hangs loosely around the lower half of her arms. 

In another shot, photographer ‘koklengphotographe’ captured the cosplayer recreating a scene from the show. Luciole posed as the bounty hunter holding a drink in front of a bar. The glowing neon sign in the backdrop looks similar to the “Loser Bar” from the series

The French cosplayer gave viewers a full look of her outfit, and showed just how accurate it is to the anime. From her purple cropped hair, to her iconic sunglasses, this is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen on the queen of hearts.

Cowboy Bebop originally made its debut as manga in 1997. However, its anime adaptation a year later by studio Sunrise made it an instant hit around the world.

Those wanting to watch the genre-bending sci-fi romp can catch all episodes on streaming services Funimation, Hulu, and HBO Max.

Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer goes viral as real life Hange Zoe

Published: 19/Oct/2020 18:42

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer kalikins7 poses nect to Hange from Attack on Titan
Instagram: kalikins7 / Wit Studio

Attack on Titan

A talented Attack on Titan cosplayer has done an amazing job of recreating the fan favorite character Hange Zoe, looking every bit the part of the eccentric researcher of the group.

Attack on Titan is an enormously popular anime that has swept up the world in its equal mix of nail biting  moments, along with its varied and in depth cast of characters, each one of them perfect for a cosplay opportunity.

The show follows the struggle of humanity against huge man-eating giants known as ‘Titans’ who’s sole mission is to snatch up all the people they can find, leaving the remaining humans waging a war against the frightening creatures.

While not much is known about Hange’s past compared to some other characters, they have certainly generated a huge amount of interest among fans, and there have been plenty of cosplayers who have stepped up to recreate the researcher.

MAPPA
The Attack on Titan Season 4 trailer

One such cosplayer is kalikins7 on Instagram, who blew fans of the show away when they uploaded their Hange side by side image of the character from the show – the resemblance absolutely uncanny.

Their hair is a perfectly voluminous recreation of Hange’s thick brown locks, with the majority of the hair pulled back into a high ponytail, along with some tousled strands that frame their face.

Rectangle glasses help to mould their face into the spitting image of Zoe, capturing the character’s strong intellectual look that makes this cosplayer even more like the real-life version.

Naturally the costume primarily consisted of a long sleeve tan jacket that is cropped at the waist, the iconic sign of belonging to the Survey Corps. The gym leggings also give a minimalist but athletic edge to the outfit.

Seeing the images side by side, it’s no wonder that this particular cosplayer has won the hearts of Attack on Titan fans, and particularly for those who have a soft spot for Hange.

Kalikins7’s image now has over 24,000 likes on Instagram at the time of writing, and there’s no doubt that it will continue to garner even more, thanks to the stunning similarities between the cosplayer and the character.

