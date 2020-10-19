Cowboy Bebop cosplayer becomes queen of hearts as perfect Faye Valentine - Dexerto

A Cowboy Bebop cosplayer shared an insanely accurate Faye Valentine costume. The artist teamed up with talented photographers to bring the popular anime to life like you’ve never seen before.

Despite releasing in 1998, Cowboy Bebop is still one of the most popular animes of all time. Viewers fell in love with its fast-paced jazz style, and story about a ragtag group of bounty hunters in space.

Celebrating the influential series, a talented cosplayer transformed into beloved heroine Faye Valentine. Her stunning photography and mind blowing re-creation of the character will be sure to leave fans in awe.

Cowboy Bebop cosplayer brings Faye Valentine to life

While much of the anime centers on protagonist Spike Spiegel, the bounty hunter picks up several crewmates throughout the story, such as Faye Valentine. The ragtag group travel across space aboard the Bebop spaceship.

Cosplayer ‘luciolescosplay’ transformed into the purple-haired heroine with a jaw-dropping costume on Instagram. The artist teamed up with photographer ‘micheltakumacosplay’ who helped bring the anime to life with incredible skills.

Posing in the character’s signature two-piece yellow outfit, the artist mirrored Valentine’s look effortlessly. She even included Faye’s signature red jacket which hangs loosely around the lower half of her arms.

In another shot, photographer ‘koklengphotographe’ captured the cosplayer recreating a scene from the show. Luciole posed as the bounty hunter holding a drink in front of a bar. The glowing neon sign in the backdrop looks similar to the “Loser Bar” from the series

The French cosplayer gave viewers a full look of her outfit, and showed just how accurate it is to the anime. From her purple cropped hair, to her iconic sunglasses, this is easily one of the best takes we’ve seen on the queen of hearts.

Cowboy Bebop originally made its debut as manga in 1997. However, its anime adaptation a year later by studio Sunrise made it an instant hit around the world.

Those wanting to watch the genre-bending sci-fi romp can catch all episodes on streaming services Funimation, Hulu, and HBO Max.