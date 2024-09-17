Bleach creator made sure these characters were the best looking

Apart from its incredible story, Bleach fans also love the look of the characters, and it turns out creator Tite Kubo intentionally made them that way.

The Bleach manga ended in 2016 but it still remains one of the most beloved series of all time. The anime is adapting the final arc after a more than ten-year hiatus. One of the reasons it’s so popular is due to its character designs, which are often praised for being attractive.

The anime will release TYBW Part 3 in October 2024. As fans await the new episodes of the final arc, Kubo reveals the four male characters he thinks are best looking.

The account shares, “In a new Q&A, Bleach creator Tite Kubo was asked who he thinks are the best-looking males. Kubo responded with Hitsugaya, Byakuya, Szayelaporro, and Haschwalth. He said he drew them intentionally to be good looking.”

So, if you found yourself sweating over these male characters, that was Kubo’s goal from the start. While fans understand Kubo’s intentions, most of them are surprised Kubo didn’t mention some of the most attractive characters in the series.

One fan shared, “FUN FACT: Byakuya was voted #1 for ‘captain we desire to release a photobook for’ by the Shinigami Women’s Association. Byakuya is the Seireitei’s IT boy.”

“Shunsui? Ichigo? AIZEN?! The ones Kubo listed are good looking yes, but bro sleeping on these three, SPECIALLY Aizen I can’t lie,” wrote another.

One more fan said, “Makes sense. Especially Jugram. Bro is beautiful, but I think Kubo forgot about Aizen, Ichigo, and Shunsui.”

“Notice how Haschwalt and Byakuya don’t have a scene together? It’s because he out-mugs every man in bleach and Kubo was very aware of this,” wrote a fourth.

For more top anime choices, check out our lists of the best short anime, highly anticipated upcoming anime, most underrated anime of 2023, and best Shonen anime like One Piece.