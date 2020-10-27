Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer masters waterbending as Katara  - Dexerto

Avatar: The Last Airbender has many characters that fans wish existed in real life, but one cosplayer took matters into her own hands and became Katara herself with a mind-blowing cosplay.

Katara is one of the most beloved characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans are drawn to her kind and compassionate personality and the fact she’s more mature than the others.

It’s no surprise, then, that she often acts as the mother of the group. Katara is the cornerstone that others fall back on throughout their trials and tribulations, and she always knows the right thing to say.

However, Katara is more than a typical matriarchal archetype.

She undergoes an incredible transformation as the series progresses. She learns and grows as a person, but she also masters water-bending and becomes one of the strongest characters in the show.

Still, despite all that, and despite being tested and pushed to the edge herself, she never loses sight of who she is. Katara remains true to herself, and the characteristics that define her never fade.

Unfortunately, words aren’t always enough to convince people how awesome a character is. Sometimes you need to see it to believe it.

That’s exactly what a popular cosplayer named lux_lisa_ has done. She teamed up with s.photography_b and together, they brought Katara to life in the real world — let’s just say, the results were absolutely stunning.

Lux_lisa_ looks perfect from head to toe. Everything from the hair, the eyes, the outfit, the wrist-guards, and the pose is spot on. The photography is top-notch too. However, what makes this cosplay all-the-more special is the wonderful water-bending effect.

It’s hard to believe since it looks so good, but s.photography_b claims it wasn’t photoshopped at all. Instead, it was made possible thanks to a little help from some friends.

Two of them synchronized throwing buckets of water, while lux_lisa_ posed to her heart’s desire and s.photography_b snapped shot after shot. It was an awesome team effort and one that would make Team Avatar proud.

The cosplay and effect combination looks even more impressive in a second shot. It even includes what looks like an ice-cave in the background.

Katara is one of the most popular characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Naturally, that means cosplays pop up left, right, and center and they’re all brilliant in their own right.

However, it’s hard to find one that captures the art of water-bending so elegantly. And it’s even harder to find one that does so without adding an after-effect on photoshop.

Still, as awesome as the effect is, let’s not take away from the fact that lux_lisa_ wore the outfit to perfection. At the end of the day, cosplays are more about the outfits themselves, and Lisa’s certainly was incredible!