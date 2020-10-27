 Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer masters waterbending as Katara  - Dexerto
Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer masters waterbending as Katara 

Published: 27/Oct/2020 6:34 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 6:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Cosplay
Instagram: @lux_lisa / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara

Avatar: The Last Airbender has many characters that fans wish existed in real life, but one cosplayer took matters into her own hands and became Katara herself with a mind-blowing cosplay.

Katara is one of the most beloved characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans are drawn to her kind and compassionate personality and the fact she’s more mature than the others. 

It’s no surprise, then, that she often acts as the mother of the group. Katara is the cornerstone that others fall back on throughout their trials and tribulations, and she always knows the right thing to say.

However, Katara is more than a typical matriarchal archetype.

She undergoes an incredible transformation as the series progresses. She learns and grows as a person, but she also masters water-bending and becomes one of the strongest characters in the show.

Still, despite all that, and despite being tested and pushed to the edge herself, she never loses sight of who she is. Katara remains true to herself, and the characteristics that define her never fade.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Katara becomes the most powerful water-bender in the show.

Unfortunately, words aren’t always enough to convince people how awesome a character is. Sometimes you need to see it to believe it.

That’s exactly what a popular cosplayer named lux_lisa_ has done. She teamed up with s.photography_b and together, they brought Katara to life in the real world — let’s just say, the results were absolutely stunning.

 

Lux_lisa_ looks perfect from head to toe. Everything from the hair, the eyes, the outfit, the wrist-guards, and the pose is spot on. The photography is top-notch too. However, what makes this cosplay all-the-more special is the wonderful water-bending effect.

It’s hard to believe since it looks so good, but s.photography_b claims it wasn’t photoshopped at all. Instead, it was made possible thanks to a little help from some friends.

Two of them synchronized throwing buckets of water, while lux_lisa_ posed to her heart’s desire and s.photography_b snapped shot after shot. It was an awesome team effort and one that would make Team Avatar proud.

The cosplay and effect combination looks even more impressive in a second shot. It even includes what looks like an ice-cave in the background. 

 

Katara is one of the most popular characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Naturally, that means cosplays pop up left, right, and center and they’re all brilliant in their own right.

However, it’s hard to find one that captures the art of water-bending so elegantly. And it’s even harder to find one that does so without adding an after-effect on photoshop.

Still, as awesome as the effect is, let’s not take away from the fact that lux_lisa_ wore the outfit to perfection. At the end of the day, cosplays are more about the outfits themselves, and Lisa’s certainly was incredible!

My Hero Academia cosplayer camouflages herself as picture-perfect Froppy 

Published: 25/Oct/2020 7:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @janevindom

Froppy

Froppy is an incredibly popular hero in My Hero Academia, but although she’s loved and adored by many, one cosplayer has taken it to the next level with a flawless cosplay.

Tsyu Asui, better known as Froppy due to her amazing and versatile frog quirk, is a fan-favorite in My Hero Academia. She’s smart, strong, and can do anything a frog can do. Naturally, that makes her the perfect hero in missions that involve water and deep-diving.

However, although her abilities are awesome, fans love her personality more than anything else. Froppy is honest and sincere, which makes her a little blunt at times, but in a good way. 

Froppy is also cool, calm, and collected in most situations. She follows the morals and principles that are most important to her. Recovery Girl described her as a “perfect pillar of emotional support.” It makes sense, considering she acts as a maternal figure in the class and is often the voice of reason.

My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media
Tsuyu Asui, better known as Froppy, is a good friend and ally to her classmates in My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia cosplayer Jane Vindom wanted to show her favorite character some love. She slipped into an incredible Froppy cosplay, and it left thousands of followers on her Instagram speechless.

“Hippity, hoppity your heart is now my property!” she said. “Froppy from BNHA cosplay! I hope everyone is having a wonderful day!” Truth be told, if they weren’t already, her cosplay would brighten their day.

Jane Vindom strikes a curious pose, and it shows off all the best parts of her outfit. The costume is brilliant, from the shade of green and the yellow and black stripes to the white gloves and chunky wrist-piece.

The hint of green in her hair, the make-up around her eyes, and the frog-goggles are on point too. It all comes together and round off into one of the best Froppy cosplays we’ve ever seen. Here’s a second image that shows off the belt, which couldn’t be seen in the first.

The belt includes what appears to be green gems, exactly like the costume in the show. The only thing that’s missing is Froppy’s tongue. But to be fair, how could anyone pull that off? It’s twenty-meters long and strong enough to lift multiple people.

Jane Vindom’s pieced together a wonderful Froppy cosplay. It’s one that other My Hero Academia fans and cosplayers will be sure to love. But the best part is, she wore it well too.

My Hero Academia is currently in-between seasons, but the next one is set to launch in mid-to-late 2021.