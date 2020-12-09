Logo
Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer shows off her physical prowess as Sasha Blouse

Published: 9/Dec/2020 6:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Attack on Titan Season 4 Sasha Blouse Cosplay
Instagram: @ swordsandblueberries / Funimation

Attack on Titan Sasha Blouse

Attack on Titan Season 4 launched on December 7 and fans have been ecstatic, but nobody has celebrated in more style than a cosplayer named Niiamin who transformed into Sasha Blouse.

Attack on Titan’s fourth and final season is finally underway and fans around the world have been losing their minds. The show we’ve all come to know and love is heading towards an inevitable end.

Sasha Blouse isn’t a major character in Attack on Titan. However, she is one of the most lovable ones. Fans are drawn to her kind and bubbly personality and love her even more for her obsession with food and, more specifically, potatoes.

Like all characters, she’s grown and matured throughout the series, and that continues in Season 4. Sasha Blouse becomes a formidable sharpshooter and has fewer qualms about fulfilling her duties.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Sasha Blouse Cosplay
Funimation
Sasha Blouse is a minor character in Attack on Titan, but she has a big personality.

Niiamin is a multi-talented cosplayer, costume maker, and photographer who couldn’t contain her excitement for Attack on Titan Season 4. She used her talents to celebrate in style and produced one of the best Sasha Blouse cosplays we’ve ever seen.

“S4 is today! Are you hyped as well?” she said. “I can‘t wait to see the episode finally. Though I‘m a manga reader, I‘m hyped to see all the actions and characters animated. So here is a pic of my S4 Sasha cosplay to celebrate.”

Attack on Titan fans who have read the manga will be familiar with Sasha Blouse’s black Survey Corps uniform. It’s a bit more stylish than her traditional outfit, with a perfect blend of black, brown, and silver all woven together.

In Season 4, Sasha Blouse also has slightly shorter hair with longer bangs that shows more of her face. Niiamin’s cosplay captures those changes well. She looks elegant and powerful standing on what looks like a tarmac beneath a cloudy blue sky.

All in all, it’s a flawless piece from head to toe. Her talent shines through in every detail. The photography from anime_designerks is top-notch as well.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.