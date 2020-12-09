Attack on Titan cosplayer shows off her physical prowess as Sasha Blouse

Attack on Titan Season 4 launched on December 7 and fans have been ecstatic, but nobody has celebrated in more style than a cosplayer named Niiamin who transformed into Sasha Blouse.

Attack on Titan’s fourth and final season is finally underway and fans around the world have been losing their minds. The show we’ve all come to know and love is heading towards an inevitable end.

Sasha Blouse isn’t a major character in Attack on Titan. However, she is one of the most lovable ones. Fans are drawn to her kind and bubbly personality and love her even more for her obsession with food and, more specifically, potatoes.

Like all characters, she’s grown and matured throughout the series, and that continues in Season 4. Sasha Blouse becomes a formidable sharpshooter and has fewer qualms about fulfilling her duties.

Niiamin is a multi-talented cosplayer, costume maker, and photographer who couldn’t contain her excitement for Attack on Titan Season 4. She used her talents to celebrate in style and produced one of the best Sasha Blouse cosplays we’ve ever seen.

“S4 is today! Are you hyped as well?” she said. “I can‘t wait to see the episode finally. Though I‘m a manga reader, I‘m hyped to see all the actions and characters animated. So here is a pic of my S4 Sasha cosplay to celebrate.”

Attack on Titan fans who have read the manga will be familiar with Sasha Blouse’s black Survey Corps uniform. It’s a bit more stylish than her traditional outfit, with a perfect blend of black, brown, and silver all woven together.

In Season 4, Sasha Blouse also has slightly shorter hair with longer bangs that shows more of her face. Niiamin’s cosplay captures those changes well. She looks elegant and powerful standing on what looks like a tarmac beneath a cloudy blue sky.

All in all, it’s a flawless piece from head to toe. Her talent shines through in every detail. The photography from anime_designerks is top-notch as well.