Attack on Titan cosplayer is ready for battle as Mikasa Ackerman - Dexerto

Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer is ready for battle as Mikasa Ackerman

Published: 12/Oct/2020 13:12

by Matt Porter
Instagram: mk_ays / Bone Inc

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan Season 4 is just around the corner, and a talented fan of the show has shown off their incredible take on the Survey Corps’ Mikasa Ackerman, bringing the character to life in stunning detail.

Since it’s debut back in 2013, fans across the globe have been enamored with the story of Eren Yeager and Mikasa, who become refugees when one of the giant humanoid creatures known as Titans breached the walls that protected humanity and killed Eren’s mother.

Determined to destroy the creatures who killed his family, Eren vowed to join the Scout Regiment and head out beyond the walls to kill every Titan he saw, and free humanity from the threat for good. Mikasa, who made a vow as a child to protect him always after he saved her life, quickly followed him, and the inseperable pair joined the war together.

Talented with a sword in her hand, and an expert at swinging through towns or forests using her ODM gear, Mikasa is one of the most feared and dangerous members of the Scouts. Despite her personality sometimes leading others to think she is cold or standoffish, Mikasa is a true fan-favorite, thanks to her incredible skill and her undying love for Eren. She’s so popular in fact, that she has become the most cosplayed character from the series.

Mikasa fighting in Attack on Titan.
Crunchyroll / Wit Studio
Mikasa is one of the most powerful characters in the popular anime.

Cosplayer ‘mk_ays‘ brought the character to life in stunning detail, capturing the Scout’s black hair perfectly, and making sure to wear the iconic red scarf that she is rarely seen without, and has become a stample of any good Mikasa cosplay.

Ays is also wearing the recognizable brown leather jacket that anyone who is part of the Survey Corps wears, complete with the Scouts’ recognizable logo, a pair of white and blue wings known as the ‘Wings of Freedom,’ a symbol of hope that they make escape the tyranny of the Titans.

The cosplay is truly stunning and looks like it was lifted straight out of the anime. If a live-action Attack on Titan was ever commissioned, it would be no surprise if it looked exactly like this.

Attack on Titan’s third season ended with a blockbuster revelation about the origin of the Titans and the war that the Scouts have waged for hundreds of years, leaving fans desperately waiting for the final season of the show.

The good news is that the fourth season of the anime is still set in fall 2020, with the teaser trailer released in late May.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer cheers Midoriya on as adorable Ochako Uraraka

Published: 9/Oct/2020 21:28

by Brent Koepp
my hero academia uraraka cosplay
Crunchyroll / Bones / Instagram: @cat_bat_cosplay

My Hero Academia

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing an incredible transformation into Ochako Uraraka. The artist’s adorable take on the anime heroine will be sure to capture fans’ hearts.

My Hero Academia has become an absolute cultural phenomena, as viewers around the world have fallen in love with its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

Celebrating the hit show, prolific cosplayer Krissy ‘cat_bat_cosplay‘ shared her true-to-life take on popular character Ochako Uraraka. The artist’s re-creation of three of the heroine’s outfits will be sure to warm hearts.

uraraka in my hero academia
Bones / Funimation
The popular character wore a cheer outfit during the school’s sports festival.

My Hero Academia cosplayer goes viral as adorable Uraraka

One of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia is the always-bubbly Ochako Uraraka. Her hero moniker is Uravity, as she has the power to make anything she touches weightless by manipulating gravity.

Artist ‘cat_bat_cosplay’ went viral on Instagram when she portrayed one of the heroine’s Season 2 outfits. The artist faithfully re-created the character’s orange, green, and white cheerleader costume which she wore at the sports festival.

Krissy effortlessly nails Ochako’s signature look by mirroring her brown eyes and short bob haircut. She adorably poses as the U.A. High student in her popular cheer uniform.

This isn’t the first time the cosplayer has dressed up as the My Hero Academia protagonist. In September, she showed off her take on the character’s blue and red striped gym outfit.

In another picture, cat_bat_cosplay readies to jump into battle as Uravity. The cosplayer depicted her signature pose, while wearing the heroine’s pink and green bodysuit, including her circle wrist guards.

My Hero Academia originally made its 2014 debut as a manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. However, it became a worldwide phenomena after being adapted into anime in 2016 by studio Bones.

The animation wrapped up its fourth arc in April. For everything we know about its Season 5 return, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.