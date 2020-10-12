Attack on Titan cosplayer is ready for battle as Mikasa Ackerman - Dexerto

Attack on Titan Season 4 is just around the corner, and a talented fan of the show has shown off their incredible take on the Survey Corps’ Mikasa Ackerman, bringing the character to life in stunning detail.

Since it’s debut back in 2013, fans across the globe have been enamored with the story of Eren Yeager and Mikasa, who become refugees when one of the giant humanoid creatures known as Titans breached the walls that protected humanity and killed Eren’s mother.

Determined to destroy the creatures who killed his family, Eren vowed to join the Scout Regiment and head out beyond the walls to kill every Titan he saw, and free humanity from the threat for good. Mikasa, who made a vow as a child to protect him always after he saved her life, quickly followed him, and the inseperable pair joined the war together.

Talented with a sword in her hand, and an expert at swinging through towns or forests using her ODM gear, Mikasa is one of the most feared and dangerous members of the Scouts. Despite her personality sometimes leading others to think she is cold or standoffish, Mikasa is a true fan-favorite, thanks to her incredible skill and her undying love for Eren. She’s so popular in fact, that she has become the most cosplayed character from the series.

Cosplayer ‘mk_ays‘ brought the character to life in stunning detail, capturing the Scout’s black hair perfectly, and making sure to wear the iconic red scarf that she is rarely seen without, and has become a stample of any good Mikasa cosplay.

Ays is also wearing the recognizable brown leather jacket that anyone who is part of the Survey Corps wears, complete with the Scouts’ recognizable logo, a pair of white and blue wings known as the ‘Wings of Freedom,’ a symbol of hope that they make escape the tyranny of the Titans.

The cosplay is truly stunning and looks like it was lifted straight out of the anime. If a live-action Attack on Titan was ever commissioned, it would be no surprise if it looked exactly like this.

Attack on Titan’s third season ended with a blockbuster revelation about the origin of the Titans and the war that the Scouts have waged for hundreds of years, leaving fans desperately waiting for the final season of the show.

The good news is that the fourth season of the anime is still set in fall 2020, with the teaser trailer released in late May.