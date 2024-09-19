One Piece Season 2 confirms live-action Robin actor and fans are happy

One Piece fans have been awaiting the casting of their beloved character Nico Robin, and the latest update didn’t disappoint them one bit.

The popular Netflix live-action adaptation of the One Piece manga will soon release Season 2. As fans await a new trailer and release date, the actor who will be playing Nico Robin in the series has seemingly been revealed.

Robin will be depicted as a villain working with Warlord Crocodile as his right hand. She was introduced as Miss All Sunday in the Whiskey Peak Arc, referring to the first island the Straw Hats visited in the Grand Line.

Article continues after ad

While they were happy to see pirates being welcomed like heroes, there’s more to the mysterious island than meets the eye. As for who’s playing the role of Nico Robin, Netflix appeared to confirm Lera Abova, a Russian actress and model.

Although the information was reportedly shared on Netflix’s official website, it’s since been deleted. But that hasn’t stopped the news from circulating on social media.

Article continues after ad

As revealed by a popular One Piece fan account, “Btw, the new cast information was posted on Netflix’s official website by mistake and then deleted after a few minutes lmao.”

Article continues after ad

“They messed up by holding on the reveal for way too long, it being leaked was inevitable,” said one in response.

Despite this, there’s plenty of excitement about the casting news, with one fan writing, “Wooo! A Russian! They cooked, this is pretty good casting, I can see her pulling off a good Robin, perfect.”

“She looks perfect,” said another, while a third added, “Well, she has the sharp side of a sinister and mysterious character, and that suits Robin in Arabasta.”

Article continues after ad

For more from Netflix’s One Piece live-action, check out our list of the arcs likely to be adapted in Season 2 and 10 major differences between anime and live-action.