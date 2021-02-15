Attack on Titan cosplayer breaks the internet as amazing Hang Zoe

An Attack on Titan cosplayer broke the internet with a stunning recreation of the Survey Corps’ powerful and genius commander, Hang Zoe, and her fans can’t get enough.
Hang Zoe is one of the most mysterious and enigmatic characters in Attack on Titan. Not much is known about their past, but they’ve won over the hearts of many fans thanks to their remarkable intelligence and passion for knowledge.
However, Hange is also prone to violent fits of anger and violence, implying they have a darker side beneath the surface. But despite being a mad scientist of sorts, they still play a major role in saving humanity.
Hange Zoe is less popular among cosplayers compared to other characters like Mikasa Ackerman and Sasha Blouse. However, they still pop up from time to time, and when they do, the cosplays are often flawless.
A talented cosplayer named miyu_ameya decided to give it a crack. Not only did it turn out good, but it also ended up being one of the most popular Hange Zoe transformations to date. Her fans on social media have been going nuts over it.
Miyu’s post has been liked more than 23,000 times since she posted it back in December 2020. People have described it as everything from “great” to “awesome” and even “perfect.”
The praise is warranted since it captures every minor detail of Hange’s Survey Corps outfit. Miyu included the shirt, jacket, straps, cape, glasses, and even nailed the hair. It’s about as good as it gets.
Like most characters, Hange Zoe’s appearance changes throughout the course of the series. But as good as the transformations are, it’s still nice to see them in their attire from earlier episodes. Miyu did an exceptional job.
The eMLS League Series Two Finals have wrapped up, with FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito going all the way and winning it all. Here’s everything you need to know about how all the action unfolded.
New York City FC’s DidyChrisLito wins back-to-back events.
Lengthy technical delay sees grand final leg two go to extra time.
New York City FC’s Didychrislito stays atop the official eMLS power rankings.
After a weekend’s worth of tense competition, FIFA 21 star DidyChrisLito come out on top in the eMLS League’s Series Two Finals, taking down some top-class talents and taking home $7.000 of the $15,000 prize pool.
League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Moving into the final against DC United’s KingCJ0, the NYCFC representative used his championship experience to fight back from early setbacks to come out on top – shaking off a lengthy technical delay for the win too.
Catch up on all of the action from the tournament including the final placements, all scores, highlights, and more below.
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas)4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City)
2PM
5PM
10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati)
3PM
6PM
11PM
Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through
Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.
The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.
From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.
In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 2-8 DidyChrisLito (New York City FC)
12PM
3PM
8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 6-5 AlanAvi (FC Dallas)
12PM
3PM
8PM
GF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-6DidyChrisLito (New York City FC)
12PM
3PM
8PM
Day two recap: DidyChrisLito claims the crown
For the first time all weekend, a game could not be finished in normal time, as KingCJ0 progressed thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout. It was a tense meeting between the DC United man and FC Dallas’ AlanAvi, but after withstanding late pressure in the second leg, KingCJ0 held his nerves through 10 rounds of spot kicks, coming away with the 6-5 aggregate win.
League Series One winner DidyChrisLito continued where he left off from day one, dispatching of Austin FC’s xbLeU without too many issues. Chris fell behind early in both legs, but responded with crisp attacks to dispatch of his opponent by an 8-2 aggregate scoreline. xbLeU had no answer for DidyChrisLito’s threaded through balls and was unable to replicate the magic of late win over benR from day one.
The final was more of the same from the New York City FC man. He fell behind early in both games against KingCJ0 but got into his groove, striking back in both games. In the second leg, his championship experience really showed out though, fighting back from 2-1 down to win.