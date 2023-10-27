Attack on Titan Season 4: What will happen to Mikasa?

From an unbreakable bond to an unthinkable choice, delve into the Attack On Titan manga’s final chapter to discover Mikasa’s fate in Season 4.

As Attack On Titan approaches its highly anticipated conclusion in November, fans have been bracing themselves for the fates of their beloved characters. And since the anime‘s first episode aired back in 2014, one character has consistently stood out as a fan favorite: Mikasa Ackerman.

Mikasa’s unwavering determination and fierce loyalty have been her defining traits throughout the series. Now, as we enter the final stretch, she steps into the spotlight for what promises to be the best (and the most heart-wrenching) season yet.

So, as we prepare for the bittersweet conclusion of Attack On Titan, there’s one burning question on everyone’s mind. What happens to Mikasa? Spoilers to follow…

Attack On Titan Season 4: What happened to Mikasa in the manga?

The manga ends with Mikasa forced to confront Eren in a fight to the death, ending the Titans’ tyranny once and for all. Mikasa says goodbye to the person Eren once was, defeats the Titans, and moves on with her new life in a safer world.

The anime adaptation has proven mostly faithful to the original manga, although with a few key differences. For example, in the manga, Armin (instead of Mikasa, as shown in the anime) is the one to pull Eren out of his first Titan form. This is why the manga is the perfect starting point to speculate the fate of the characters we’ve loved for years.

Mikasa Ackerman (portrayed by Yui Ishikawa) is stoic, loyal, and undoubtedly fierce. We’re introduced to her in Season 1 after having pledged her life to protect her foster brother and closest friend, Eren Yeager (voiced by Yuki Kaji), since Eren rescued her from human traffickers when she was only nine years old. Over the seasons we watched as their bond became unbreakable, with Mikasa’s unwavering devotion to her childhood pledge to protect Eren driving her every action.

However, in the fourth season of the series, their relationship takes an unexpected and dramatic turn. This shift forces Mikasa to confront her lifelong beliefs and take a stand against the very person she vowed to protect.

Attack On Titan: The Final Chapters Special 1 introduces us to the beginning of the end. And most importantly, how to finally end the Titans’ reign of terror: the Rumbling. But what happens to the story when our beloved hero becomes the villain?

After Eren triggers the Rumbling (essentially a cataclysmic event that involves an army of Titans marching across the world and trampling everything in their path), resulting in the deaths of 80% of the world’s population, Mikasa and Armin have no choice but to kill their friend.

In the penultimate chapter, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, and the surviving remnants of the Scout Regiment engage in an epic clash, a life-and-death struggle against Eren and the formidable Shining Centipede, the source of all Titans.

Attack On Titan: The manga and season 4

Hajime Isayama officially released the final chapter of his Attack On Titan manga in April 2021, evoking mixed responses from fans. But it didn’t end there. Isayama shocked fans when it was revealed in October 2023 on Twitter that he isn’t done with the universe yet! He will release a new 18-page chapter and illustration artbook in April 2024. Could this offer a new ending for Mikasa?

Regardless of what these final pages will reveal, let’s take a closer look at what Attack On Titan season 4, part 3 holds for Mikasa as the fate of the world hangs in the balance:

The manga divulges that while Armin harnesses the might of the Colossal Titan to combat Eren’s fearsome Founding Titan, it is Mikasa ultimately infiltrates Eren’s Titan form, severs his connection to the Titans, and ends the darkness engulfing their world once and for all.

After making it inside Eren’s Titan mouth with assistance from Levi, Mikasa decapitated Eren’s human body and kissed him for the first and last time. The final chapter confirmed Eren’s death – for good this time. As the dust settled, Mikasa brought his head to Armin, who tearfully mourned his loss with her.

The final manga chapter is particularly heartbreaking. In the aftermath of the battle, Mikasa is one of the few to emerge unscathed. However, she remains bitterly affected by the death of her childhood friend and continues to visit Eren’s grave, clinging to the scarf he gifted her before the events of Season 1. This bittersweet ending signifies the enduring bond between the two, a connection that transcends even death.

The new pages illustrated by Isayama reveal an older Mikasa visiting Eren’s grave, accompanied by a child and a mysterious, unnamed companion. However, her partner’s identity remains a well-guarded secret, sparking countless speculations. But it is possible that the answer could be revealed in 2024.

Mikasa’s life after the rumbling

The final pages of the manga hint at a future beyond the apocalypse, and Isayama leaves room for speculation. The fate of Paradis Island and its inhabitants is offered as a fleeting glimpse into a world still in flux, suggesting that the story may continue in unexpected ways.

With the grand finale of Attack On Titan on the horizon, fans will remember Mikasa Ackerman as a testament to loyalty, resilience, and the complexities of friendship over time.

Her journey, marked by triumphs and sacrifice, has left a significant mark on the anime world. And we’re waiting for the series final episode with bated breath, knowing that Mikasa’s legacy will last for generations to come – and that it could continue in 2024 with the long-awaited release of a new chapter.

